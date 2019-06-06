U.S. Crude Oil Enters Bear Market Due to Global-Growth Fears

U.S. crude futures sank into a bear market on Wednesday, falling more than 20% below their April peak, as the global-growth worries gripping financial markets were compounded by fears of a supply glut.

Puerto Rico Grid Contractor Caught Up in Federal Probes

The Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Department of Homeland Security's Inspector General are looking into the work of a Mammoth Energy Services Inc. subsidiary in Puerto Rico, examining how the Oklahoma City-based company came to dominate the power restoration efforts there since 2017, people familiar with the matter said.

U.S. Oil and Fuel Inventories Surge Higher

U.S. inventories of crude oil rose sharply last week, while stockpiles of gasoline and other processed fuels also saw large increases, according to data from the Energy Information Administration

Shell CEO Tries Luring Nervous Investors Back to Big Oil

With generous dividends and buybacks-and talk of cleaner energy-Royal Dutch Shell looks to boost interest in its shares.

Natural-Gas Inventories Seen Up in Week

U.S. government data are expected to show that natural-gas storage levels rose by 109 billion cubic feet last week, which would be more than normal for this time of year.

Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities

Banks Shrug Off Recent Oil-Price Drop to Predict Gains

Investment banks largely stuck to their forecasts that oil prices will rise in 2019's final two quarters, predicting supply risks will make up for sharp selloffs in recent weeks.

Biden, Warren Outline Competing Plans to Address Climate Change

Joe Biden and Elizabeth Warren released competing plans to pump billions of dollars into the U.S. economy to fight climate change.

Shell Sees Shareholder Returns of $125 Billion

Shell said it is committed to delivering dividend-per-share growth and that it expects to return $125 billion or more to shareholders between 2021 to 2025 via dividends and buybacks.

JPMorgan's Infrastructure Fund to Buy El Paso Electric

An infrastructure fund of J.P. Morgan Investment Management agreed to acquire El Paso Electric for $2.79 billion in cash, as it looks to expand its portfolio of renewable energy projects.