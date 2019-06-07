Fitch Cuts Mexico's Pemex to Below Investment Grade

The reduction to BB+ from BBB- followed Fitch's downgrade of Mexico's sovereign credit rating to BBB from BBB+.

Bankruptcy Watchdog Objects to Centerview Keeping Clients Confidential

A Justice Department bankruptcy monitor is again scrutinizing Centerview Partners, this time over the investment bank's request to keep two of its clients confidential while it works for a coal mining company in chapter 11.

Westmoreland Coal Cleared to Sell Wyoming Mine To Lenders

Judge David R. Jones of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Houston granted Westmoreland's request to sell its Kemmerer mine complex to the company's lenders.

Saudis and Russia Debate Response to Oil-Price Swoon

Saudi Arabia and Russia-the world's top crude exporters-disagree about how to respond to a free fall in oil prices, and their energy ministers are set to meet in Russia in the coming days to build a consensus ahead of a key OPEC summit.

Australia, a Top Natural-Gas Exporter, Considers Imports

The energy crisis in Australia is so severe that the country, one of the biggest exporters of natural gas, is thinking about imports to avoid blackouts.

Crude Rises But Growth Concerns Remain

Oil prices rose a day after U.S. crude futures fell into a bear market by declining more than 20% from their recent highs amid growing worries over global growth.

Natural Gas Settles at New Three-Year Low After Large Rise in Storage

Natural-gas futures settled at a fresh three-year low on Thursday after inventories grew more than expected.

Puerto Rico Grid Contractor Caught Up in Federal Probes

The Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Department of Homeland Security's Inspector General are looking into the work of a Mammoth Energy Services Inc. subsidiary in Puerto Rico, examining how the Oklahoma City-based company came to dominate the power restoration efforts there since 2017, people familiar with the matter said.

U.S. Oil and Fuel Inventories Surge Higher

U.S. inventories of crude oil rose sharply last week, while stockpiles of gasoline and other processed fuels also saw large increases, according to data from the Energy Information Administration