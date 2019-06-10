U.S. Crude Edges Higher After U.S.-Mexico Deal to Avoid Tariffs

Oil prices extended a recent rebound, climbing after the U.S. and Mexico reached an agreement to avoid a potentially devastating trade fight that would have further hurt the outlook for commodity demand.

Oil's Slide Lowers Fuel Prices Ahead of Summer Driving Season

A sudden drop in crude-oil prices means Americans are on track to pay much less for gasoline at the pump this summer-in some cases less than $2 a gallon.

PG&E Can Pull Out of Green-Power Contracts

A court ruling allows the California utility to shed billions in wind and solar deals, threatening scores of electricity suppliers.

Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities

Anadarko CEO to Get $98 Million Payout in Occidental Deal

Anadarko Chief Executive Al Walker is set to receive a $98 million payout on completion of the company's $38 billion sale to Occidental Petroleum.

U.S. Oil Rig Count Falls to 789 -- Baker Hughes

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. fell by 11 in the past week to 789, its lowest level since February 2018, according to oil-field services company Baker Hughes.

U.S. Sanctions Iranian Petrochemical Company

The U.S. sanctioned one of Iran's biggest petrochemical companies, hitting a top revenue earner as the Trump administration attempts to strong-arm Tehran into a new nuclear and security pact.

Frackers Scrounge for Cash as Wall Street Closes Doors

The companies behind the U.S. fracking boom are turning to asset sales, drilling partnerships and other alternative financing to supplement their cash flow.

Mammoth Energy Stands By Its Work in Puerto Rico Following Investigation

Mammoth Energy said it is standing by the work that one of its subsidiaries did in Puerto Rico after hurricane damage. U.S. government authorities are looking into the company's dominance in bringing power back to the island.

U.A.E. Stops Short of Directly Blaming Iran in Ship Attacks

The United Arab Emirates said special forces from a hostile nation likely carried out coordinated attacks last month on four ships near the Strait of Hormuz, but stopped short of directly accusing Iran.