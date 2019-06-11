Shell's Floating LNG Project Ships First Cargo

Royal Dutch Shell PLC's massive floating gas factory off Australia's northwest coast, a multibillion-dollar engineering achievement years in the making, has shipped its first cargo of liquefied natural gas.

Oil Prices Fall Amid Fears of Oversupply

Oil prices erased an early advance Monday, falling on continued worries of a supply glut as analysts looked ahead to inventory data scheduled for later in the week.

Oil's Slide Lowers Fuel Prices Ahead of Summer Driving Season

Average retail gasoline prices have fallen in five consecutive weeks, putting many Americans on track to pay much less for fuel this summer.

U.S. Targets Efforts by China, Others to Recruit Government Scientists

The U.S. Energy Department has banned its scientists and most contractors from participating in talent-recruitment programs sponsored by China and some other foreign governments after finding that its personnel have been recruited by foreign military-affiliated programs and lured with multimillion-dollar packages.

German Foreign Minister, in Tehran, Seeks to Save Iran Nuclear Deal

Germany's foreign minister made a bid to salvage the Iran nuclear deal, reassuring leaders in Tehran of Europe's commitment to the pact and showcasing European support for Iran at a time when the Islamic Republic is locked in a high-stakes battle with Washington.

PG&E Can Pull Out of Green-Power Contracts

A court ruling allows the California utility to shed billions in wind and solar deals, threatening scores of electricity suppliers.

Anadarko CEO to Get $98 Million Payout in Occidental Deal

Anadarko Chief Executive Al Walker is set to receive a $98 million payout on completion of the company's $38 billion sale to Occidental Petroleum.

U.S. Oil Rig Count Falls to 789 -- Baker Hughes

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. fell by 11 in the past week to 789, its lowest level since February 2018, according to oil-field services company Baker Hughes.

Frackers Scrounge for Cash as Wall Street Closes Doors

The companies behind the U.S. fracking boom are turning to asset sales, drilling partnerships and other alternative financing to supplement their cash flow.