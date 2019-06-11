Log in
WTI
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 06/11 04:17:55 pm
53.33 USD   +0.04%
04:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
11:15aShell's Floating LNG Plant Gives An Economic Boost -- ESG Insight
DJ
News Highlights : Top Energy News of the Day

06/11/2019 | 04:16pm EDT
Oil Inches Higher Ahead of Inventories

U.S. crude-oil futures are up 0.4% at $53.49 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, bouncing back from a Monday decline as investors looked ahead to upcoming data on domestic stockpiles. 

 
U.S. Crude-Oil Stockpiles Likely to Fall in DOE Data, Analysts Say

U.S. crude-oil stocks are expected to have fallen by 600,000 barrels while gasoline stockpiles are expected to rise by 500,000 barrels in data due Wednesday from the Department of Energy, according to a survey of analysts and traders. 

 
U.S. Oil, Gas Hit Record Production Levels in 2018

The shale revolution powered U.S. oil and gas production in 2018 to the largest annual increases ever recorded by any country, according to energy giant BP. 

 
Oil Sanctions Reach Limits as Venezuela Is Wrung Dry

Venezuela's oil industry is reeling, but additional U.S. sanctions will have little effect as it trades with countries that will ignore them. 

 
Shell's Floating LNG Project Ships First Cargo

Royal Dutch Shells massive floating gas factory off Australia's northwest coast, a multibillion-dollar engineering achievement years in the making, has shipped its first cargo of liquefied natural gas. 

 
Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities 

 
Oil's Slide Lowers Fuel Prices Ahead of Summer Driving Season

Average retail gasoline prices have fallen in five consecutive weeks, putting many Americans on track to pay much less for fuel this summer. 

 
U.S. Targets Efforts by China, Others to Recruit Government Scientists

The U.S. Energy Department has banned its scientists and most contractors from participating in talent-recruitment programs sponsored by China and some other foreign governments after finding that its personnel have been recruited by foreign military-affiliated programs and lured with multimillion-dollar packages. 

 
German Foreign Minister, in Tehran, Seeks to Save Iran Nuclear Deal

Germany's foreign minister made a bid to salvage the Iran nuclear deal, reassuring leaders in Tehran of Europe's commitment to the pact and showcasing European support for Iran at a time when the Islamic Republic is locked in a high-stakes battle with Washington. 

 
PG&E Can Pull Out of Green-Power Contracts

A court ruling allows the California utility to shed billions in wind and solar deals, threatening scores of electricity suppliers.

