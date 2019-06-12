China, Russia Carriers to Ship Gas on Arctic Route

The agreement comes a year after Beijing released its first Arctic policy white paper in which it said it said it would encourage investment across the northern sea route and conduct commercial sailings that would be part of a "Polar Silk Road."

Oil Sanctions Reach Limits as Venezuela Is Wrung Dry

Venezuela's oil industry is reeling, but additional U.S. sanctions will have little effect as it trades with countries that will ignore them.

Oil Prices Settle Lower

U.S. crude-oil futures settled lower and then extended declines in electronic trading after industry data showed a build in weekly stockpiles.

U.S. Crude-Oil Stockpiles Likely to Fall in DOE Data, Analysts Say

U.S. crude-oil stocks are expected to have fallen by 600,000 barrels while gasoline stockpiles are expected to rise by 500,000 barrels in data due Wednesday from the Department of Energy, according to a survey of analysts and traders.

U.S. Oil, Gas Hit Record Production Levels in 2018

The shale revolution powered U.S. oil and gas production in 2018 to the largest annual increases ever recorded by any country, according to energy giant BP.

Shell's Floating LNG Project Ships First Cargo

Royal Dutch Shells massive floating gas factory off Australia's northwest coast, a multibillion-dollar engineering achievement years in the making, has shipped its first cargo of liquefied natural gas.

Oil's Slide Lowers Fuel Prices Ahead of Summer Driving Season

Average retail gasoline prices have fallen in five consecutive weeks, putting many Americans on track to pay much less for fuel this summer.

U.S. Targets Efforts by China, Others to Recruit Government Scientists

The U.S. Energy Department has banned its scientists and most contractors from participating in talent-recruitment programs sponsored by China and some other foreign governments after finding that its personnel have been recruited by foreign military-affiliated programs and lured with multimillion-dollar packages.

German Foreign Minister, in Tehran, Seeks to Save Iran Nuclear Deal

Germany's foreign minister made a bid to salvage the Iran nuclear deal, reassuring leaders in Tehran of Europe's commitment to the pact and showcasing European support for Iran at a time when the Islamic Republic is locked in a high-stakes battle with Washington.