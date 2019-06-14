News Highlights: Top Energy News of the Day

Tanker Attacks Lift Oil Prices, Improve Shale Producers' Outlook

Shale producers stand to benefit from the oil-market volatility unleashed by Thursday's attack on two oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman, as U.S. companies vie with the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries for global market share.

Natural Gas Prices Settle Near 3-Year Low

Natural gas prices end the session 2.6% lower at $2.3250/mmBtu, just a hair above a three-year low of $3.3240 reached June 6, after the EIA reported another sizable weekly injection to gas in storage

U.S. Says Tehran Is to Blame For Attacks on Fuel Tankers

The Trump administration has concluded that Iran is responsible for attacks Thursday on two tankers in the Gulf of Oman, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said, calling them the latest in a series of hostile actions in the region toward the interests of the U.S. and its allies.

SSE to Shut Last Coal Power Plant

SSE plans to close its last remaining coal power station due to it no longer being economically viable in the face of competition from gas- and renewable-energy sources.

Utilities, Other 'Safety' Stocks Rise Alongside Market Uncertainty

The latest rise in the stock market has been helped along by so-called safety stocks, signaling a shift among investors toward seeking certainty as trade tensions and central-bank policy push and pull markets.

Coal India Looking to Buy Minority Stakes in Australian Coking Coal Mines

Coal India Ltd., the world's biggest coal company by output, is looking to buy minority stakes in coking coal mines in Australia, Chairman Anil Kumar Jha said.

Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities

Oil ETFs Are Up, But Mind the Gap

A bet on these funds is a bet on crude futures, not prices, and the difference can be crucial.

Credit Agricole Adopts Sweeping Climate Change Policy

Credit Agricole has adopted a sweeping climate change policy aligned with the Paris Climate Agreement across its loan, investment and asset portfolios to make green finance a driver of growth for the French financier.

Volkswagen Follows Tesla Into Battery Business

The German auto giant is investing $1 billion in battery projects with a Swedish startup founded by two of Elon Musk's former hires.