AGL Energy Drops Takeover Bid for Vocus

Struggling telecommunications provider Vocus Group Ltd. has lost another suitor after AGL Energy Ltd. said it had withdrawn a nonbinding takeover offer and ceased due-diligence work on a bid.

Oil's Slide Highlights Global-Growth Fears

Oil prices have remained soft this month despite rising geopolitical tensions and threats of supply disruptions, the latest sign that investors fear trade friction will hit global growth and sap demand for crude.

Gulf of Oman Attacks Force Shipping Firms to Tighten Security

Governments and tanker companies are stepping up efforts to protect shipping lanes after tankers were attacked near the Strait of Hormuz, through which more than a third of the world's seaborne oil is shipped.

Middle East Tensions Lift Oil

Crude futures settled higher on Friday, a day after an attack on two tankers in the Strait of Hormuz triggered concerns about disruptions to the global flow of oil and prompted a rally in prices.

U.S. Oil Rig Count Falls to 788 -- Baker Hughes

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. fell by one in the past week to 788, the lowest level since February 2018, according to oil-field services company Baker Hughes.

U.S. Says Tehran Is to Blame for Attacks on Fuel Tankers

The Trump administration has concluded that Iran is responsible for attacks Thursday on two tankers in the Gulf of Oman, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said, calling them the latest in a series of hostile actions in the region toward the interests of the U.S. and its allies.

Oil Demand Takes a Hit From Cooling Economic Growth

A cooling global economy could mean slower oil demand growth in 2019 even while oil producers maintain plentiful supply, the International Energy Agency said.

Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities

SSE to Shut Last Coal Power Plant

SSE plans to close its last remaining coal power station due to it no longer being economically viable in the face of competition from gas- and renewable-energy sources.

Utilities, Other 'Safety' Stocks Rise Alongside Market Uncertainty

The latest rise in the stock market has been helped along by so-called safety stocks, signaling a shift among investors toward seeking certainty as trade tensions and central-bank policy push and pull markets.