Canada to Proceed With Pipeline Expansion

Canada said it will press ahead with the contentious expansion of a pipeline that carries crude oil to the Pacific Coast, after taking steps to address concerns from some indigenous and environmental groups.

U.S. Wants Allies to Help Keep Oil Lanes Open

Top Trump administration officials signaled the U.S. didn't intend to assume sole responsibility for safeguarding tankers in the Persian Gulf after attacks Washington blames on Iran, because America has become less dependent on oil supplies from the region.

PG&E Reaches $1 Billion Settlement With Paradise, California Governments

PG&E has agreed to pay $1 billion to a range of California cities, counties and other government entities to settle claims related to taxpayer losses caused by three devastating fires in the state.

U.S. Crude-Oil Stockpiles Seen Dropping in EIA Data

U.S. crude-oil stockpiles are expected to show a decline of 1.6 million barrels while gasoline stockpiles are expected to have risen 400,000 barrels in data from the Department of Energy, according to a survey of analysts and tradersl.

Oil Prices Gain on Reports of Modest Fall In U.S. Inventories

Oil prices climbed after the American Petroleum Institute reported late Tuesday that U.S. crude supplies fell by 812,000 barrels for the week ended June 14, according to sources.

Saudis to Push for OPEC Cuts, Despite Tanker Attacks

Saudi Arabia is set to push for OPEC to cut oil output in the second half of the year, as signs of slowing global demand for crude outweigh threats of war and worries about supply disruptions in the Middle East.

Saudi Arabia Can't Earn Its Way Out of Trouble

It would take a lot more black gold to keep Saudi Arabia out of the red.

Trump Administration Weighs Further Boost to Ethanol

The Trump administration is looking to make further changes to ethanol rules after farmers told the president that an initiative to boost sales of the corn-based fuel additive didn't go far enough.

Gulf of Oman Tanker Attacks Roil Mideast Oil Market

Days after attacks crippled two fuel tankers in the Gulf of Oman, fewer vessels were leaving ports and daily freight rates for oil supertankers were as much as 50% higher, shipping brokers said, highlighting the new heightened risks of transporting crude through Middle Eastern waters.