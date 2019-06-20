Middle East Clashes Send Oil Sharply Higher

Oil prices climbed sharply as tensions in the Middle East continued to spiral and the dollar fell, extending a period of high volatility for crude.

Analysts Expect 106 Billion Cubic-Foot Increase in U.S. Natural-Gas Inventories

U.S. government natural-gas data due Thursday are likely to show gas inventories increased last week by 106 billion cubic feet -- more than normal for this time of year.

PG&E Retires Power Line Blamed for California's Deadliest Wildfire

PG&E has permanently retired the high-voltage power line that sparked the deadliest wildfire in California's history after detailed inspections revealed serious problems on that transmission line and others.

Rocket Strikes at Site of Foreign Oil Firms in Iraq

A rocket hit a compound in southern Iraq used by Exxon Mobil and other international oil firms, heightening fears among Iraqi officials that tensions between the U.S. and Iran would spill into their country.

Suspected Iranian Oil Caught in Sanctions Trap

With U.S. sanctions on Iran bearing down, Italian oil giant Eni rejected a cargo of crude that bore the hallmarks of Iranian oil.

EPA Overturns Obama-Era Clean Air Rules for Power Plants

The Trump administration moved to try to revive the coal-power industry, overturning Obama administration policies aimed at stemming climate change and adopting rules that could allow older power plants to continue operating.

Legacy Reserves Files Bankruptcy to Hand Control to Blackstone's GSO

Midland, Texas-based Legacy said earlier this month it expected to file for bankruptcy under a deal with lenders and bondholders that include Wells Fargo Bank NA and Blackstone's GSO Capital Partners LP.

U.S. Crude Oil and Fuel Inventories Decline

U.S. inventories of crude oil fell more than expected last week, while stockpiles of gasoline and diesel fuel also declined, according to data released Wednesday by the Energy Information Administration.

Arch Coal, Peabody Energy to Form Coal Joint Venture

Two of the biggest producers of coal used to fire power plants are integrating their operations in Wyoming and Colorado, aiming to keep the commodity competitive with natural gas and renewable-energy sources.

U.S. Wants Allies to Help Keep Oil Lanes Open

Top Trump administration officials signaled the U.S. didn't intend to assume sole responsibility for safeguarding tankers in the Persian Gulf after attacks Washington blames on Iran, because America has become less dependent on oil supplies from the region.