Middle East Clashes Send Oil Sharply Higher

U.S. oil futures jumped as tensions in the Middle East continued to spiral and the dollar fell, extending a period of high volatility for crude.

Natural Gas Settles at Fresh 3-Year Low

Prices for most energy commodities, including crude oil, gasoline and diesel, were up sharply, but with gas prices dropping 3.6% late in the morning to a three-year low.

On Ethanol, Big Corn Beats Big Oil

Corn crops are under pressure, yet farmers are pushing for a bigger share of the gasoline blend that would push up prices further.

Maersk Line Pilots Biofuel to Cut CO2 Emissions

Container shipping company Maersk Line, a unit of AP Moeller-Maersk AS, is piloting a first-of-its-kind biofuel for its vessels that it says would dramatically lower their carbon-dioxide emissions.

Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities. Published exclusively on Dow Jones Newswires throughout the day.

PG&E Retires Power Line Blamed for California's Deadliest Wildfire

PG&E has permanently retired the high-voltage power line that sparked the deadliest wildfire in California's history after detailed inspections revealed serious problems on that transmission line and others.

Rocket Strikes at Site of Foreign Oil Firms in Iraq

A rocket hit a compound in southern Iraq used by Exxon Mobil and other international oil firms, heightening fears among Iraqi officials that tensions between the U.S. and Iran would spill into their country.

Suspected Iranian Oil Caught in Sanctions Trap

With U.S. sanctions on Iran bearing down, Italian oil giant Eni rejected a cargo of crude that bore the hallmarks of Iranian oil.

EPA Overturns Obama-Era Clean Air Rules for Power Plants

The Trump administration moved to try to revive the coal-power industry, overturning Obama administration policies aimed at stemming climate change and adopting rules that could allow older power plants to continue operating.

Legacy Reserves Files Bankruptcy to Hand Control to Blackstone's GSO

Midland, Texas-based Legacy said earlier this month it expected to file for bankruptcy under a deal with lenders and bondholders that include Wells Fargo Bank NA and Blackstone's GSO Capital Partners LP.