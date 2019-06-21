U.S. Planned Strike Against Iran but Called Off Mission

After Iran shot down a U.S. reconnaissance drone, Washington was preparing to launch a retaliatory strike, but the mission was called off at the last minute, U.S. officials said.

EU Threatens Sanctions on Turkey Amid Drilling Spat

European Union leaders threatened sanctions against Turkey as a fight escalated over offshore energy reserves in the eastern Mediterranean.

Marathon Petroleum's Former CFO Back in Role

Mr. Templin, who serves as president of refining, marketing and supply, will replace Timothy Griffith, who is moving to the Marathon subsidiary Speedway LLC.

Maersk Line Pilots Biofuel to Cut CO2 Emissions

Container shipping company Maersk Line, a unit of AP Moeller-Maersk AS, is piloting a first-of-its-kind biofuel for its vessels that it says would dramatically lower their carbon-dioxide emissions.

Middle East Clashes Send Oil Sharply Higher

U.S. oil futures jumped as tensions mounted in the Middle East and the dollar fell, extending a period of high volatility for crude.

Natural Gas Settles at Fresh 3-Year Low

Prices for most energy commodities, including crude oil, gasoline and diesel, were up sharply, but with gas prices dropping 3.6% late in the morning to a three-year low.

Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities. Published exclusively on Dow Jones Newswires throughout the day.

On Ethanol, Big Corn Beats Big Oil

Corn crops are under pressure, yet farmers are pushing for a bigger share of the gasoline blend that would push up prices further.

PG&E Retires Power Line Blamed for California's Deadliest Wildfire

PG&E has permanently retired the high-voltage power line that sparked the deadliest wildfire in California's history after detailed inspections revealed serious problems on that transmission line and others.

Rocket Strikes at Site of Foreign Oil Firms in Iraq

A rocket hit a compound in southern Iraq used by Exxon Mobil and other international oil firms, heightening fears among Iraqi officials that tensions between the U.S. and Iran would spill into their country.