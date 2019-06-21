Gasoline Prices Gain on Refinery Fire

Gasoline futures rallied after a large explosion and fire broke out at a Philadelphia refinery.

Philadelphia Refinery Rocked by Large Explosion, Fire

A large explosion and fire erupted at an oil refinery in south Philadelphia on Friday, officials said, adding there were no significant injuries and the fire was contained. Gasoline prices jumped.

Newsom Proposes Wildfire Fund to Bolster PG&E, Other Utilities

Gov. Gavin Newsom is proposing a multibillion-dollar wildfire fund to help California's utilities cover mounting fire-related liability costs that have threatened their financial health.

U.S. Oil Rig Count Rises to 789

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. rose by one in the past week to 789 following two straight weeks of decline, according to oil-field services company Baker Hughes.

Investors Unload Pemex Bonds on Rating Fears

Global debt investors have a $100 billion Petróleos Mexicanos problem.

European Auto Makers Are Under Pressure to Sell More Electric Cars

As a tougher new carbon-emissions target looms, European Union car makers have few options other than to sell more fully-electric and hybrid cars, despite low market demand.

U.S. Planned Strike Against Iran but Called Off Mission

After Iran shot down a U.S. reconnaissance drone, Washington was preparing to launch a retaliatory strike, but the mission was called off at the last minute, U.S. officials said.

EU Threatens Sanctions on Turkey Amid Drilling Spat

European Union leaders threatened sanctions against Turkey as a fight escalated over offshore energy reserves in the eastern Mediterranean.

Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities

Marathon Petroleum's Former CFO Back in Role

Mr. Templin, who serves as president of refining, marketing and supply, will replace Timothy Griffith, who is moving to the Marathon subsidiary Speedway LLC.