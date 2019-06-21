Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Commodities  >  WTI       

WTI
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 06/21 04:43:43 pm
57.59 USD   +0.21%
04:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
11:37aGasoline Prices Gain on Refinery Fire
DJ
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
News SummaryAll newsMarketScreener Strategies

News Highlights : Top Energy News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/21/2019 | 04:16pm EDT
Gasoline Prices Gain on Refinery Fire

Gasoline futures rallied after a large explosion and fire broke out at a Philadelphia refinery. 

 
Philadelphia Refinery Rocked by Large Explosion, Fire

A large explosion and fire erupted at an oil refinery in south Philadelphia on Friday, officials said, adding there were no significant injuries and the fire was contained. Gasoline prices jumped. 

 
Newsom Proposes Wildfire Fund to Bolster PG&E, Other Utilities

Gov. Gavin Newsom is proposing a multibillion-dollar wildfire fund to help California's utilities cover mounting fire-related liability costs that have threatened their financial health. 

 
U.S. Oil Rig Count Rises to 789

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. rose by one in the past week to 789 following two straight weeks of decline, according to oil-field services company Baker Hughes. 

 
Investors Unload Pemex Bonds on Rating Fears

Global debt investors have a $100 billion Petróleos Mexicanos problem. 

 
European Auto Makers Are Under Pressure to Sell More Electric Cars

As a tougher new carbon-emissions target looms, European Union car makers have few options other than to sell more fully-electric and hybrid cars, despite low market demand. 

 
U.S. Planned Strike Against Iran but Called Off Mission

After Iran shot down a U.S. reconnaissance drone, Washington was preparing to launch a retaliatory strike, but the mission was called off at the last minute, U.S. officials said. 

 
EU Threatens Sanctions on Turkey Amid Drilling Spat

European Union leaders threatened sanctions against Turkey as a fight escalated over offshore energy reserves in the eastern Mediterranean. 

 
Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities 

 
Marathon Petroleum's Former CFO Back in Role

Mr. Templin, who serves as president of refining, marketing and supply, will replace Timothy Griffith, who is moving to the Marathon subsidiary Speedway LLC.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WTI
04:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
11:37aGasoline Prices Gain on Refinery Fire
DJ
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
04:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
02:48aWHAT'S NEWS : Business & Finance -- WSJ
DJ
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
06/20Middle East Clashes Send Oil Sharply Higher -- Update
DJ
06/20Chevron and Phillips JV Makes Pitch for Canada's Nova Chemicals, Sources Say ..
DJ
06/20NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
More news
Chart WTI
Duration : Period :
WTI Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WTI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About