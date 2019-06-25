Log in
WTI       

WTI
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 06/25 04:30:26 am
57.86 USD   +0.07%
04:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
02:55aFortum Mulls Options for District Heating and Cooling Businesses
DJ
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
Summary 
News Summary

News Highlights : Top Energy News of the Day

0
06/25/2019 | 04:16am EDT
U.S. Oil Exports Rising Amid Middle Eastern Turmoil

U.S. crude exports are surging, reflecting strife along the Strait of Hormuz that has given oil buyers second thoughts about the Persian Gulf. 

 
U.S. Oil Ends Higher, but Brent Falls

Oil futures split two ways on Monday, with U.S. prices ending higher but global benchmark Brent crude posting a loss as the U.S. announced new sanctions on Iran. 

 
PG&E Bond Prices Jump, While Shares Fall

PG&E bond prices surged in heavy trading even as shares declined, a divergence that some analysts said reflects uncertainty about how much new equity the bankrupt utility needs to raise to address claims tied to past and future wildfires. 

 
A Leader of America's Fracking Boom Has Second Thoughts

Pioneer Natural Resources, which once promised production to rival Libya, was part of a revolution that helped make the U.S. a global oil player. Now after years of overspending, the company is pulling back. 

 
Trump Calls On Countries to Protect Own Ships in Strait of Hormuz

President Trump called upon countries to protect their own ships passing through the Strait of Hormuz and questioned why the U.S. has provided such protection for years "for zero compensation." 

 
Trump Imposes New Sanctions on Iran

The Trump administration ordered new sanctions that aim to freeze the assets of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei's office and several Iranian military commanders and include plans to target Foreign Minister Javad Zarif later this week. 

 
Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities 

 
Building the Wind Turbines Was Easy. The Hard Part Was Plugging Them In.

In the Oklahoma panhandle, one entrepreneur set out to bring cheap wind power to less windy parts of the country. But there was a big snag: the American power grid. 

 
Newsom Proposes Wildfire Fund to Bolster PG&E, Other Utilities

Gov. Gavin Newsom is proposing a multibillion-dollar wildfire fund to help California's utilities cover mounting fire-related liability costs that have threatened their financial health. 

 
U.S. Oil Rig Count Rises to 789

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. rose by one in the past week to 789 following two straight weeks of decline, according to oil-field services company Baker Hughes.

Chart WTI
Duration : Period :
WTI Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WTI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
