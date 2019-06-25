Oil Erases Drop Ahead of G-20, OPEC+

Oil futures have erased the declines seen in Asian trading before Europe reaches the midday point, but traders may hold fire until after at least one of the two globally important summits scheduled for the next week.

EPA Rule Would Have Impacts Beyond Smokestacks

The Environmental Protection Agency's decision to scrap Obama-era climate rules for coal-power plants will have far-reaching repercussions if the order withstands legal challenges, advocates on both sides of the issue say.

Petronas Planning 2020 Budget on Oil Below $66

EXCLUSIVE: Malaysia's state-owned Petronas is adopting a conservative view on oil prices given trade and geopolitical uncertainties, planning next year's budget on the assumption that the average global crude price will be below $66 a barrel.

PG&E Bond Prices Jump, While Shares Fall

PG&E bond prices surged in heavy trading even as shares declined, a divergence that some analysts said reflects uncertainty about how much new equity the bankrupt utility needs to raise to address claims tied to past and future wildfires.

A Leader of America's Fracking Boom Has Second Thoughts

Pioneer Natural Resources, which once promised production to rival Libya, was part of a revolution that helped make the U.S. a global oil player. Now after years of overspending, the company is pulling back.

Trump Calls On Countries to Protect Own Ships in Strait of Hormuz

President Trump called upon countries to protect their own ships passing through the Strait of Hormuz and questioned why the U.S. has provided such protection for years "for zero compensation."

Trump Imposes New Sanctions on Iran

The Trump administration ordered new sanctions that aim to freeze the assets of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei's office and several Iranian military commanders and include plans to target Foreign Minister Javad Zarif later this week.

Building the Wind Turbines Was Easy. The Hard Part Was Plugging Them In.

In the Oklahoma panhandle, one entrepreneur set out to bring cheap wind power to less windy parts of the country. But there was a big snag: the American power grid.

Newsom Proposes Wildfire Fund to Bolster PG&E, Other Utilities

Gov. Gavin Newsom is proposing a multibillion-dollar wildfire fund to help California's utilities cover mounting fire-related liability costs that have threatened their financial health.

U.S. Oil Rig Count Rises to 789

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. rose by one in the past week to 789 following two straight weeks of decline, according to oil-field services company Baker Hughes.