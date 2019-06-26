TechnipFMC Agrees to Pay Around $300 Million to Resolve Foreign Bribery Probes in U.S., Brazil

The oil-and-gas services company entered into a three-year deferred prosecution agreement with the U.S. Justice Department to resolve allegations it bribed government officials in Iraq and Brazil, including at the country's state-controlled oil-and-gas company Petróleo Brasileiro SA.

PG&E Bondholders Propose $30 Billion Turnaround Plan

PG&E bondholders have challenged the California utility over control of its bankruptcy proceeding, offering Wall Street's version of a solution to wildfire liabilities that are estimated at $30 billion or more.

Oil Prices Climb As Sources Say API Data Show A Bigger Drop in Inventories

U.S. oil prices rise, after ending the session lower, after API reported late Tuesday that U.S. crude supplies dropped by 7.5 million barrels for the week ended June 21, according to sources.

U.S. Crude-Oil Stockpiles Likely to Fall in DOE Data, Analysts Say

U.S. crude-oil stocks are expected to decline by 2.6 million barrels while gasoline stockpiles are expected to decline by 200,000 barrels in data due Wednesday from the Department of Energy, according to a survey of analysts and traders.

Energy Stocks Diverge From Oil Prices

Energy shares are sliding this week despite oil's climb-a divergence some analysts say could last if geopolitical tensions in the Middle East continue to escalate.

EPA Rule Would Have Impact Beyond Smokestacks

The Environmental Protection Agency's decision to scrap Obama-era climate rules for coal-power plants will have far-reaching repercussions if the order withstands legal challenges, advocates on both sides of the issue say.

Petronas Planning 2020 Budget on Oil Below $66

EXCLUSIVE: Malaysia's state-owned Petronas is adopting a conservative view on oil prices given trade and geopolitical uncertainties, planning next year's budget on the assumption that the average global crude price will be below $66 a barrel.

Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities

PG&E Bond Prices Jump, While Shares Fall

PG&E bond prices surged in heavy trading even as shares declined, a divergence that some analysts said reflects uncertainty about how much new equity the bankrupt utility needs to raise to address claims tied to past and future wildfires.

A Leader of America's Fracking Boom Has Second Thoughts

Pioneer Natural Resources, which once promised production to rival Libya, was part of a revolution that helped make the U.S. a global oil player. Now after years of overspending, the company is pulling back.