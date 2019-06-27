Mexican State Power Company Seeks Arbitration Over Pipeline Contract

Mexico's state-run electricity utility CFE is seeking arbitration to annul some clauses in a contract for a $2.5 billion undersea natural gas pipeline built by TC Energy Corp. and a unit of Sempra Energy to supply its gas-fueled power plants.

Venezuelan Oil Officials Sue to Reclaim Citgo

Venezuelan oil officials are attempting to regain control of Citgo, the country's U.S. refining subsidiary, suing corporate directors appointed by U.S.-backed opposition leader Juan Guaidó.

Carl Icahn Seeks to Replace Four Occidental Directors

Billionaire investor Carl Icahn is seeking to replace four directors at Occidental Petroleum, saying the company's board mismanaged its $38 billion deal to buy Anadarko Petroleum.

Supreme Leader Says Iran Won't Back Down From U.S.

Iran's supreme leader said his country wouldn't back down in the face of U.S. sanctions, days after President Trump targeted him personally with a new round of measures to further isolate the country.

EPA's Top Official on Air-Pollution Rules Resigns

Bill Wehrum, who has overseen the EPA's air-pollution regulations during the Trump administration's rollbacks, is stepping down.

Analysts Expect 102 Billion Cubic-Foot Increase in U.S. Natural-Gas Inventories

U.S. government natural-gas data are likely to show gas inventories increased last week by 102 billion cubic feet -- more than normal for this time of year.

U.S. Crude Oil and Fuel Inventories Fall Sharply

U.S. inventories of crude oil fell much more than expected last week, while gasoline and diesel fuel stockpiles also slid, according to data released Wednesday by the Energy Information Administration.

Oil Hits One-Month High as US Supplies Plunge

U.S. oil prices surged 2.7% to close at $59.38 a barrel, the highest closing price since May 22, after a weekly EIA report showed a huge drop in U.S. crude-oil inventories.

Philadelphia Refinery, Largest on East Coast, Closing Its Doors

The Philadelphia Energy Solution refinery, the largest and oldest refinery on the East Coast, is shutting down and will be put up for sale, less than a week after a huge fire and explosion at the complex.

