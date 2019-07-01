New OPEC-Russia Pact on Oil Cuts Could Last Well Into 2020

OPEC and its Russia-led allies are likely to extend their deal to cut oil output by nine months, Saudi Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih said Sunday, in a sign that some of the world's major crude-producing countries are concerned about the possibility of shrinking demand well into next year.

U.S. Sanctions Threat Still Looms Over Iran's Top Diplomat

The Trump administration's threat to sanction Iran's foreign minister singles out the official European allies have looked to as they try to keep the clerical government in compliance with the 2015 nuclear agreement.

Oil-Field Services Company Weatherford to File for Bankruptcy

Weatherford International, a Swiss-based oil-field services company, said it would file for bankruptcy protection after bondholders approved a restructuring agreement that will reduce its total debt by about 70%.

Oil Prices Caught Between Slower Growth and Mideast Turmoil

Oil prices have been on a bumpy ride the past few months, with sagging demand and geopolitical tensions vying for supremacy over crude's direction.

Oil Settles Lower as U.S. Oil Production and Rig-Counts Rise

U..S oil prices settled lower as U.S. oil production and rig-counts rose. An OPEC gathering is slated for early next week.

Heat Wave Powers Natural Gas to Best Week Since January

Natural-gas prices edged lower Friday but still closed out their best week since January, a sign some traders are positioning for warm summer weather that could lift demand.

U.S. Oil Rig Count Rises to 793

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. rose by four in the past week to 793, according to oil-field services company Baker Hughes.

OPEC to Extend Cuts Amid Dual Threats to Oil Supply, Demand

OPEC is set to continue cutting production into the second half of this year when it meets on Monday, OPEC and Saudi officials said.

Proxy Advisers Split on EQT's Fight With Rice Brothers

The two most influential proxy advisers reached opposite conclusions on whether natural-gas producer EQT's shareholders should hand over control of the company to brothers who say they could run it better.

