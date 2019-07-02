How Close Is Iran to Developing Its Own Nuclear Weapons?

Iran exceeded one of the key limits in the 2015 nuclear agreement. But experts say that it is only a small step and that it would take Tehran at least a year to make a weapon.

Oil Ends Higher on OPEC Extension, Trade Truce

U.S. benchmark oil prices ended the session 1.1% higher, fueled mostly by a decision by OPEC and Russia to extend by nine months an agreement to curb production to reduce oversupply.

Ratepayer Group Sides With PG&E Bondholders on Exclusivity

California's leading advocacy group for electricity ratepayers wants the bankruptcy court overseeing PG&E's restructuring to let the troubled utility's various stakeholders chime in on how it should be overhauled.

U.S. Drilling Slowdown Triggers Oil Bankruptcy

A slowdown in U.S. drilling activity is taking a toll on the oil patch as Weatherford International has become one of the biggest oil-and-gas bankruptcies in years.

OPEC Agrees to Keep Output-Cut Pact Into 2020

OPEC agreed to roll over its production cuts and extend them into the first quarter of 2020, the cartel's officials said, but the new pact comes at the expense of deepening geopolitical fractures between members of the group.

Oil Edges Higher, as OPEC and Allies Agree to Extend Cuts

Commodity prices got a short-lived boost as investors awaited official word from the world's largest producers on output cuts.

Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities

U.S. Sanctions Threat Still Looms Over Iran's Top Diplomat

The Trump administration's threat to sanction Iran's foreign minister singles out the official European allies have looked to as they try to keep the clerical government in compliance with the 2015 nuclear agreement.

Oil-Field Services Company Weatherford to File for Bankruptcy

Weatherford International, a Swiss-based oil-field services company, said it would file for bankruptcy protection after bondholders approved a restructuring agreement that will reduce its total debt by about 70%.

Russia, Saudi Arabia Reach Oil Output Agreement Ahead of OPEC Talks

Russia and Saudi Arabia have agreed to extend a major oil output-cutting deal by six to nine months to help support the market, Russian President Vladimir Putin said after meeting Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.