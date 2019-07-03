Log in
WTI
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 07/03 07:18:57 am
56.81 USD   +0.46%
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
06:30aENI : Gets Ghana Offshore License
DJ
04:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
News Highlights : Top Energy News of the Day

07/03/2019 | 07:16am EDT
Oil Edges Up After Post-Summit Battering

Oil prices ticked higher, with Brent crude and WTI up 0.2%, suggesting investors' initial disappointment at OPEC+'s decision to extend production cuts into a fourth year may be fading. 

 
Weatherford Looking at Stock Listing After Bankruptcy

The Swiss company, which on Monday became one of the biggest oil patch bankruptcies in years, said in a court filing it plans to have shares in a reorganized company listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market, the New York Stock Exchange or another national exchange shortly after leaving bankruptcy. 

 
OPEC, Russia Formalize Cooperation Pact

OPEC sealed a long-term cooperation pact with Russia, extending a partnership set up two years ago to fight a surge of U.S. oil that has upset the cartel's pricing power, OPEC officials said. 

 
U.S. Crude Oil Stockpiles Seen Down in Week

Government data are expected to show that U.S. crude oil inventories fell by 2.6 million barrels in the latest week, while gasoline stockpiles are expected to decline by 2.5 million barrels, according to a survey of analysts. 

 
U.S. Natural-Gas Inventories Seen Up in Week

Government data on Wednesday are expected to show natural-gas inventories increased last week by 82 billion cubic feet, slightly more than normal for this time of year. 

 
How Close Is Iran to Developing Its Own Nuclear Weapons?

Iran exceeded one of the key limits in the 2015 nuclear agreement. But experts say that it is only a small step and that it would take Tehran at least a year to make a weapon. 

 
OPEC Agrees to Keep Output-Cut Pact Into 2020

OPEC agreed to roll over its production cuts and extend them into the first quarter of 2020, the cartel's officials said, but the new pact comes at the expense of deepening geopolitical fractures between members of the group. 

 
Oil-Field Services Company Weatherford to File for Bankruptcy

Weatherford International, a Swiss-based oil-field services company, said it would file for bankruptcy protection after bondholders approved a restructuring agreement that will reduce its total debt by about 70%.

