Troubled Coal Company Blackjewel Gets Emergency Loan

Judge Frank Volk of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Charleston, W.Va., gave Blackjewel permission Wednesday to tap a $5 million loan from the credit fund of Riverstone Holdings LLC, an energy-focused private-equity firm and the company's senior lender.

U.S. Crude Oil Inventories Decline Less Than Expected

U.S. inventories of crude oil fell by 1.1 million barrels to 468.5 million barrels, less than forecast, as refinery utilization rates remained relatively high, according to government data.

U.S. Oil Prices Rise, With Supplies Down a Third Straight Week

U.S. oil futures finished higher on Wednesday on the back of a third weekly decline in domestic crude supplies.

U.S. Oil-Rig Count Falls to 788 in Latest Week

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. fell by five in the past week to 788, according to oil-field services company Baker Hughes.

Iran Says It Will Enrich Uranium Beyond Nuclear Deal Limits

Iran said it would begin to increase its enrichment of uranium-a step toward potentially making a nuclear weapon-as the country presses Europe for relief from crippling U.S. sanctions.

U.S. Blacklists Cuban State-Run Oil Company Over Venezuela

The designation comes as the U.S. ramps up pressure on Havana over its support of the Nicolás Maduro regime in Venezuela, which the Trump administration has said is illegitimate and corrupt. The U.S. said that Cuba has been providing support, including defense, intelligence and security assistance, to the Maduro regime in exchange for oil.

Natural Gas Prices Pare Gains on Large Storage Rise

Natural-gas prices reduce earlier gains after data shows a larger-than-expected increase in gas inventories last week due to generally mild weather even now that summer has arrived.

Weatherford Looking at Stock Listing After Bankruptcy

The Swiss company, which on Monday became one of the biggest oil patch bankruptcies in years, said in a court filing it plans to have shares in a reorganized company listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market, the New York Stock Exchange or another national exchange shortly after leaving bankruptcy.

Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities. Published exclusively on Dow Jones Newswires throughout the day.

New York Emissions Limits Draw Manufacturing Concern

Gov. Andrew Cuomo is expected to sign legislation setting the highest standards in the U.S. for the reduction of greenhouse-gas emissions. Companies fear new rules could upend industries.