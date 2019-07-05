Iran Demands Return of Tanker Held in Gibraltar

Iran demanded the immediate release of one of its tankers impounded with the help of British forces in Gibraltar, an incident that has angered Tehran and exacerbated tensions between Iran and Western countries.

U.S. Oil Prices Edge Higher, But Still End Lower For The Week

U.S. oil futures edged higher on Friday, but still marked their first weekly loss in three weeks as upbeat monthly U.S. jobs data failed to ease worries about a slowdown in energy demand.

Natural Gas Settles Higher on Short-Coverage, Outage - Market Talk

Natural gas settled 5.6% higher at a five-week closing high of $2.4280/mmBtu as summer heat and the continued outage of a gas plant in Norway spurs traders to cover short positions.

Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities. Published exclusively on Dow Jones Newswires throughout the day.

A Fracking Experiment Fails to Pump as Predicted

Encana's supersize fracking operation was widely expected to represent a new era in the U.S. drilling boom for oil and natural gas. But the wells' results have fallen significantly, raising questions about the value of future wells.

Squeezed by U.S. Sanctions, Iran Shifts From Patience to Confrontation

Tighter new U.S. sanctions have proven more punishing than Iran's leaders expected, driving Tehran to hit back militarily and breach limits it had agreed to put on its nuclear program.

Troubled Coal Company Blackjewel Gets Emergency Loan

Judge Frank Volk of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Charleston, W.Va., gave Blackjewel permission Wednesday to tap a $5 million loan from the credit fund of Riverstone Holdings LLC, an energy-focused private-equity firm and the company's senior lender.

U.S. Crude Oil Inventories Decline Less Than Expected

U.S. inventories of crude oil fell by 1.1 million barrels to 468.5 million barrels, less than forecast, as refinery utilization rates remained relatively high, according to government data.

U.S. Oil-Rig Count Falls to 788 in Latest Week

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. fell by five in the past week to 788, according to oil-field services company Baker Hughes.

Iran Says It Will Enrich Uranium Beyond Nuclear Deal Limits

Iran said it would begin to increase its enrichment of uranium-a step toward potentially making a nuclear weapon-as the country presses Europe for relief from crippling U.S. sanctions.