Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Commodities  >  WTI       

WTI
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
News SummaryAll newsMarketScreener Strategies

News Highlights: Top Energy News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/09/2019 | 12:16am EDT
U.S. Oil Prices Rise as Busy Week of Reports Kicks Off

WTI futures pushed higher as crude continued to dig out from a nearly 5% loss suffered last Tuesday. 

 
Why the U.S. Should Remain Protector of World Oil Flows

President Trump's response to recent tensions with Iran should serve as a reminder that the U.S. benefits from assuming world leadership roles-including protecting the flow of oil out of the Persian Gulf, Gerald F. Seib writes. 

 
The U.S. Is Overflowing With Natural Gas. Not Everyone Can Get It.

U.S. gas production is at a record high, but the infrastructure needed to move the fuel around the country hasn't kept up. The result is price spikes, uneven distribution and fears of stifled economic growth. 

 
Iran's Breach of Nuclear Pact Tests European Resolve

Iran confirmed that it was enriching uranium at levels that breach the 2015 nuclear agreement, leaving France, Britain and Germany with delicate decisions in the coming days over how to respond. 

 
Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities. Published exclusively on Dow Jones Newswires throughout the day. 

 
Ohio Lawmakers Miss Deadline to Save Nuclear Plants but Vow to Keep Trying

FirstEnergy Solutions, the Ohio utility operating under federal bankruptcy protection, said it was optimistic state lawmakers would authorize aid to keep the state's two nuclear plants running. 

 
A Fracking Experiment Fails to Pump as Predicted

Encana's supersize fracking operation was widely expected to represent a new era in the U.S. drilling boom for oil and natural gas. But the wells' results have fallen significantly, raising questions about the value of future wells. 

 
Troubled Coal Company Blackjewel Gets Emergency Loan

Judge Frank Volk of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Charleston, W.Va., gave Blackjewel permission Wednesday to tap a $5 million loan from the credit fund of Riverstone Holdings LLC, an energy-focused private-equity firm and the company's senior lender. 

 
U.S. Oil-Rig Count Falls to 788 in Latest Week

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. fell by five in the past week to 788, according to oil-field services company Baker Hughes.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BAKER HUGHES 2.61% 25.19 Delayed Quote.14.19%
FIRSTENERGY CORPORATION -0.41% 43.55 Delayed Quote.16.46%
GET HOLDINGS LTD -2.38% 0.41 End-of-day quote.2.50%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.27% 63.96 Delayed Quote.16.66%
RIVERSTONE ENERGY LTD 0.12% 854 Delayed Quote.-20.63%
RIVERSTONE HOLDINGS LIMITED -1.05% 0.94 End-of-day quote.-18.26%
WTI 0.05% 57.45 Delayed Quote.27.14%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WTI
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
07/08Oil prices drop on signs global economy slowing amid trade disputes
RE
07/08Western Canadian crude inventories fall in June
RE
07/08Energy Up Slightly With Oil Futures - Energy Roundup
DJ
07/08NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
07/08Canadian dollar dips on Fed testimony uncertainty, BoC rate decision due Wedn..
RE
07/08WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Fall as Prospects of Aggressive Fed Rate Cut..
DJ
07/08Squeezed by sanctions, Venezuela sells oil to tiny Turkish firm
RE
07/08Oil Prices Rise as Busy Week of Reports Kicks Off
DJ
07/08NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
More news
Chart WTI
Duration : Period :
WTI Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WTI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBearish
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About