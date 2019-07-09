News Highlights: Top Energy News of the Day

U.S. Oil Prices Rise as Busy Week of Reports Kicks Off

WTI futures pushed higher as crude continued to dig out from a nearly 5% loss suffered last Tuesday.

Why the U.S. Should Remain Protector of World Oil Flows

President Trump's response to recent tensions with Iran should serve as a reminder that the U.S. benefits from assuming world leadership roles-including protecting the flow of oil out of the Persian Gulf, Gerald F. Seib writes.

The U.S. Is Overflowing With Natural Gas. Not Everyone Can Get It.

U.S. gas production is at a record high, but the infrastructure needed to move the fuel around the country hasn't kept up. The result is price spikes, uneven distribution and fears of stifled economic growth.

Iran's Breach of Nuclear Pact Tests European Resolve

Iran confirmed that it was enriching uranium at levels that breach the 2015 nuclear agreement, leaving France, Britain and Germany with delicate decisions in the coming days over how to respond.

Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities. Published exclusively on Dow Jones Newswires throughout the day.

Ohio Lawmakers Miss Deadline to Save Nuclear Plants but Vow to Keep Trying

FirstEnergy Solutions, the Ohio utility operating under federal bankruptcy protection, said it was optimistic state lawmakers would authorize aid to keep the state's two nuclear plants running.

A Fracking Experiment Fails to Pump as Predicted

Encana's supersize fracking operation was widely expected to represent a new era in the U.S. drilling boom for oil and natural gas. But the wells' results have fallen significantly, raising questions about the value of future wells.

Troubled Coal Company Blackjewel Gets Emergency Loan

Judge Frank Volk of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Charleston, W.Va., gave Blackjewel permission Wednesday to tap a $5 million loan from the credit fund of Riverstone Holdings LLC, an energy-focused private-equity firm and the company's senior lender.

U.S. Oil-Rig Count Falls to 788 in Latest Week

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. fell by five in the past week to 788, according to oil-field services company Baker Hughes.