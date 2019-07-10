Oil Jumps on Bigger-Than-Expected Fall in U.S. Inventory

Oil prices climbed on a combination of falling U.S. inventories and risks to supply in the U.S. and Middle East.

Rice Brothers Win Control of EQT

Two brothers who sought control of natural-gas producer EQT Corp. have succeeded in their campaign.

PG&E Knew for Years Its Lines Could Spark Wildfires, and Didn't Fix Them

Documents obtained by The Wall Street Journal show that the utility has long been aware that parts of its 18,500-mile transmission system were dangerously outdated. That includes towers on the line that sparked last year's deadly Camp Fire.

Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities

Troubled Gas Deal Can Energize M&A Activists

A lesser-known merger between two natural-gas companies shows why recent transactions could benefit from tough corporate agitators.

Fire Up the Grill: Propane Prices Have Tumbled

If the slide in propane prices holds, households that are heated with the fuel and farmers who use it to dry crops could receive lower bills when they fill their tanks this autumn.

Why the U.S. Should Remain Protector of World Oil Flows

President Trump's response to recent tensions with Iran should serve as a reminder that the U.S. benefits from assuming world leadership roles-including protecting the flow of oil out of the Persian Gulf, Gerald F. Seib writes.

The U.S. Is Overflowing With Natural Gas. Not Everyone Can Get It.

U.S. gas production is at a record high, but the infrastructure needed to move the fuel around the country hasn't kept up. The result is price spikes, uneven distribution and fears of stifled economic growth.

Iran's Breach of Nuclear Pact Tests European Resolve

Iran confirmed that it was enriching uranium at levels that breach the 2015 nuclear agreement, leaving France, Britain and Germany with delicate decisions in the coming days over how to respond.

Ohio Lawmakers Miss Deadline to Save Nuclear Plants but Vow to Keep Trying

FirstEnergy Solutions, the Ohio utility operating under federal bankruptcy protection, said it was optimistic state lawmakers would authorize aid to keep the state's two nuclear plants running.