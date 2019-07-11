Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Commodities  >  WTI       

WTI
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
News SummaryAll news

News Highlights : Top Energy News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/11/2019 | 12:16am EDT
Oil Hits Seven-Week High on Falling Supplies

Oil prices climbed on a combination of falling U.S. inventories and risks to supply in the U.S. and Middle East. 

 
PG&E Knew for Years Its Lines Could Spark Wildfires, and Didn't Fix Them

Documents obtained by The Wall Street Journal show that the utility has long been aware that parts of its 18,500-mile transmission system were dangerously outdated. That includes towers on the line that sparked last year's deadly Camp Fire. 

 
U.S. Crude-Oil Inventories Fall More Than Expected

Government data showed U.S. inventories of crude oil fell by 9.5 million barrels, far more than analysts' forecasts of a 2.4 million decline. Gasoline stockpiles dropped by 1.5 million barrels, which was less than expected. 

 
Rice Brothers Win Control of EQT

Two brothers who sought control of natural-gas producer EQT Corp. have succeeded in their campaign for board seats. 

 
Trump Makes Fresh Threats Against Iran Over Its Nuclear Program

The president's push came as Washington began pressing members of the United Nations' atomic agency at a meeting in Vienna to take a stronger stand against Tehran. 

 
Analysts Expect 72 Billion Cubic-Foot Rise in U.S. Natural-Gas Inventories

U.S. government natural-gas data due Thursday are likely to show inventories increased last week by an amount that is about typical for this time of year as summer heat created steady demand. 

 
Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities 

 
Troubled Gas Deal Can Energize M&A Activists

A lesser-known merger between two natural-gas companies shows why recent transactions could benefit from tough corporate agitators. 

 
Fire Up the Grill: Propane Prices Have Tumbled

If the slide in propane prices holds, households that are heated with the fuel and farmers who use it to dry crops could receive lower bills when they fill their tanks this autumn. 

 
Why the U.S. Should Remain Protector of World Oil Flows

President Trump's response to recent tensions with Iran should serve as a reminder that the U.S. benefits from assuming world leadership roles-including protecting the flow of oil out of the Persian Gulf, Gerald F. Seib writes.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WTI
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
07/10Tellurian Finalizes Driftwood LNG Agreements With Total
DJ
07/10Videogames and Two-Day Delivery Powered the S&P's Rise to 3000 -- 2nd Update
DJ
07/10Correction to Videogames and Two-Day Delivery Powered the S&P's Rise
DJ
07/10NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
07/10Enbridge Lowers Oil-Shipping Requirement on Mainline -Reuters
DJ
07/10Videogames and Two-Day Delivery Powered the S&P's Rise to 3000 -- Update
DJ
07/10Videogames and Two-Day Delivery Powered the S&P's Rise to 3,000
DJ
07/10NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
07/10NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
More news
Chart WTI
Duration : Period :
WTI Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WTI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBearish
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About