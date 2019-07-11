Oil Hits Seven-Week High on Falling Supplies

Oil prices climbed on a combination of falling U.S. inventories and risks to supply in the U.S. and Middle East.

PG&E Knew for Years Its Lines Could Spark Wildfires, and Didn't Fix Them

Documents obtained by The Wall Street Journal show that the utility has long been aware that parts of its 18,500-mile transmission system were dangerously outdated. That includes towers on the line that sparked last year's deadly Camp Fire.

U.S. Crude-Oil Inventories Fall More Than Expected

Government data showed U.S. inventories of crude oil fell by 9.5 million barrels, far more than analysts' forecasts of a 2.4 million decline. Gasoline stockpiles dropped by 1.5 million barrels, which was less than expected.

Rice Brothers Win Control of EQT

Two brothers who sought control of natural-gas producer EQT Corp. have succeeded in their campaign for board seats.

Trump Makes Fresh Threats Against Iran Over Its Nuclear Program

The president's push came as Washington began pressing members of the United Nations' atomic agency at a meeting in Vienna to take a stronger stand against Tehran.

Analysts Expect 72 Billion Cubic-Foot Rise in U.S. Natural-Gas Inventories

U.S. government natural-gas data due Thursday are likely to show inventories increased last week by an amount that is about typical for this time of year as summer heat created steady demand.

Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities

Troubled Gas Deal Can Energize M&A Activists

A lesser-known merger between two natural-gas companies shows why recent transactions could benefit from tough corporate agitators.

Fire Up the Grill: Propane Prices Have Tumbled

If the slide in propane prices holds, households that are heated with the fuel and farmers who use it to dry crops could receive lower bills when they fill their tanks this autumn.

Why the U.S. Should Remain Protector of World Oil Flows

President Trump's response to recent tensions with Iran should serve as a reminder that the U.S. benefits from assuming world leadership roles-including protecting the flow of oil out of the Persian Gulf, Gerald F. Seib writes.