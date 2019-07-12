Log in
WTI
News Highlights : Top Energy News of the Day

07/12/2019 | 04:16am EDT
Investors Finding Dividends in an Unlikely Place: Energy

This energy ETF's dividend yield is beating utilities for just the second time in a decade 

 
California Legislature Approves Multibillion-Dollar Wildfire Fund

Addressing Wall Street fears, the bill aims to help PG&E and other utilities cover future liability costs. 

 
U.K. Navy Thwarts Iranian Attempt to Block BP Tanker

A British warship trained its guns on three Iranian vessels that tried to block the passage of a U.K.-flagged oil tanker through the Persian Gulf, a confrontation that comes amid heightened tensions between the U.S. and Iran. 

 
Paul Singer's Elliott Scores Big Win in PG&E Clash

The California legislature delivered a preliminary victory to hedge-fund billionaire Paul Singer and other PG&E bondholders in their monthslong battle with the utility's shareholders. 

 
Oil's Rebound Above $60 Increases Focus on Technicals

A recent rebound in U.S. crude-oil prices back above the closely watched psychological level of $60 is increasing focus on gauges of market momentum, the latest swing in a topsy-turvy 2019 for energy markets. 

 
OPEC Maintains World Oil Demand Forecast as Supply Concerns Continue

OPEC cut its 2019 oil production growth forecast for its non-cartel peers, a week after the bloc and its allies extended their continuing output cut for another nine months. 

 
Tropical Storm Barry Brews, Forcing Evacuations in Louisiana

Louisiana officials ordered some residents to evacuate and others to prepare for a tropical storm that would soon bring intense rainfall, strong winds and life-threatening storm surges. 

 
BP Balances Growth Plans With Investor Climate Demands

BP CEO Bob Dudley told an audience at a Chatham House event in London, that the oil giant is balancing the need to grow with investors' desire to see lower carbon emissions. 

 
Natural Gas Prices End Lower as Weather Cools

Natural gas prices ended the session 1.1% lower, reversing earlier gains on a combination of cooling weather forecasts that'll reduce demand, and a weekly storage report that was more bearish than analysts expected. 

 
Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities

