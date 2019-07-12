Log in
WTI
07/12 07:25:06 am
60.28 USD   -0.22%
NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
06:54aChina's June crude oil imports climb as new refineries spur demand
RE
06:16aDow Milestone Nudges Global Stocks Higher
DJ
07/12/2019 | 07:16am EDT
Oil Continues to Climb After IEA Forecasts Dismal OPEC Call

Brent crude oil was up 1% at $67.19 a barrel as WTI rose 0.9% to $60.69 a barrel after the International Energy Agency released its monthly report. 

 
IEA Holds Global Oil Demand Growth Forecasts

The world's requirement for OPEC crude is set to fall to a 16-and-a-half-year low next year as supply from the U.S. rises, according to the IEA's latest oil market report. 

 
Fukushima Ghost Town Seeks Rebirth With Hydrogen Plant

Fukushima prefecture, a place synonymous in many minds with nuclear meltdown, is trying to reinvent itself as a hub for renewable energy. 

 
Investors Finding Dividends in an Unlikely Place: Energy

This energy ETF's dividend yield is beating utilities for just the second time in a decade 

 
California Legislature Approves Multibillion-Dollar Wildfire Fund

Addressing Wall Street fears, the bill aims to help PG&E and other utilities cover future liability costs. 

 
U.K. Navy Thwarts Iranian Attempt to Block BP Tanker

A British warship trained its guns on three Iranian vessels that tried to block the passage of a U.K.-flagged oil tanker through the Persian Gulf, a confrontation that comes amid heightened tensions between the U.S. and Iran. 

 
Paul Singer's Elliott Scores Big Win in PG&E Clash

The California legislature delivered a preliminary victory to hedge-fund billionaire Paul Singer and other PG&E bondholders in their monthslong battle with the utility's shareholders. 

 
OPEC Maintains World Oil Demand Forecast as Supply Concerns Continue

OPEC cut its 2019 oil production growth forecast for its non-cartel peers, a week after the bloc and its allies extended their continuing output cut for another nine months. 

 
Tropical Storm Barry Brews, Forcing Evacuations in Louisiana

Louisiana officials ordered some residents to evacuate and others to prepare for a tropical storm that would soon bring intense rainfall, strong winds and life-threatening storm surges. 

 
BP Balances Growth Plans With Investor Climate Demands

BP CEO Bob Dudley told an audience at a Chatham House event in London, that the oil giant is balancing the need to grow with investors' desire to see lower carbon emissions.

Technical analysis trends WTI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBearish
