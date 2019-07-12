Tropical Storm Barry Helps Spark Fuel-Price Rebound

The U.S. crude oil benchmark rose 0.2% in Friday trading, while Brent crude oil advanced 0.6% as traders focused on the impact of Tropical Storm Barry on Louisiana refineries.

U.S. Oil-Rig Count Falls to 784 in Latest Week

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. fell by four in the past week to 784, according to oil-field services company Baker Hughes.

IEA Holds Global Oil Demand Growth Forecasts

The world's requirement for OPEC crude is set to fall to a 16-and-a-half-year low next year as supply from the U.S. rises, according to the IEA's latest oil market report.

Oil Prices Steady But Notch 5% Weekly Gain

Oil prices closed barely changed, ending the session just 1 cent higher at $60.21. Prices, however, rose 5% for the week due to supply disruptions from Tropical Storm Barry and another big weekly decline in US crude-oil inventories.

Persian Gulf Skirmishes Force Tankers to Take Precautions Against Iran

Oil tankers carrying crude from the Middle East are increasingly receiving protection from warships as they pass through one of the world's most critical waterways after Iran threatened retaliation for economic sanctions.

Fukushima Ghost Town Seeks Rebirth With Hydrogen Plant

Fukushima prefecture, a place synonymous in many minds with nuclear meltdown, is trying to reinvent itself as a hub for renewable energy.

Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities. Published exclusively on Dow Jones Newswires throughout the day.

Investors Finding Dividends in an Unlikely Place: Energy

This energy ETF's dividend yield is beating utilities for just the second time in a decade

California Legislature Approves Multibillion-Dollar Wildfire Fund

Addressing Wall Street fears, the bill aims to help PG&E and other utilities cover future liability costs.

U.K. Navy Thwarts Iranian Attempt to Block BP Tanker

A British warship trained its guns on three Iranian vessels that tried to block the passage of a U.K.-flagged oil tanker through the Persian Gulf, a confrontation that comes amid heightened tensions between the U.S. and Iran.