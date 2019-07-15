Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Commodities  >  WTI       

WTI
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
News SummaryAll news

News Highlights : Top Energy News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/15/2019 | 12:16am EDT
Oil Giant Shell's Pivot to Electricity Could Bring Investors Less Sizzle

Royal Dutch Shell aims to become the world's largest power company by capturing the most profitable part of the business: trading. 

 
Crew of Detained Iranian Oil Tanker Is Released in Gibraltar

Police in the British overseas territory of Gibraltar released the four-member crew of a detained Iranian oil tanker, authorities said, potentially easing tensions between the U.K. and Iran after a week of steady escalation. 

 
Tropical Storm Barry Helps Spark Fuel-Price Rebound

The U.S. crude oil benchmark rose for the sixth time in seven sessions, while Brent crude oil advanced 0.3% as traders focused on the impact of Tropical Storm Barry on Louisiana refineries. 

 
U.S. Oil-Rig Count Falls to 784 in Latest Week

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. fell by four in the past week to 784, according to oil-field services company Baker Hughes. 

 
IEA Holds Global Oil Demand Growth Forecasts

The world's requirement for OPEC crude is set to fall to a 16-and-a-half-year low next year as supply from the U.S. rises, according to the IEA's latest oil market report. 

 
Oil Prices Steady But Notch 5% Weekly Gain

Oil prices closed barely changed, ending the session just 1 cent higher at $60.21. Prices, however, rose 5% for the week due to supply disruptions from Tropical Storm Barry and another big weekly decline in US crude-oil inventories. 

 
Persian Gulf Skirmishes Force Tankers to Take Precautions Against Iran

Oil tankers carrying crude from the Middle East are increasingly receiving protection from warships as they pass through one of the world's most critical waterways after Iran threatened retaliation for economic sanctions. 

 
Fukushima Ghost Town Seeks Rebirth With Hydrogen Plant

Fukushima prefecture, a place synonymous in many minds with nuclear meltdown, is trying to reinvent itself as a hub for renewable energy. 

 
Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities. Published exclusively on Dow Jones Newswires throughout the day. 

 
Investors Finding Dividends in an Unlikely Place: Energy

This energy ETF's dividend yield is beating utilities for just the second time in a decade

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WTI
12:45aCRUDE OIL : China June crude oil throughput rises to record on new plants
RE
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
07/13ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Oil Giant Shell's Pivot to Electricity Could Bring Investors..
DJ
07/12WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Close Out The Week With More Gains
DJ
07/12NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
07/12NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
07/12E.ON Set to Gain EU Antitrust Approval for Innogy Deal -Reuters
DJ
07/12China's June crude oil imports climb as new refineries spur demand
RE
07/12NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
07/12Dow Milestone Nudges Global Stocks Higher
DJ
More news
Chart WTI
Duration : Period :
WTI Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WTI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBearish
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About