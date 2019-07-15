Oil Giant Shell's Pivot to Electricity Could Bring Investors Less Sizzle

Royal Dutch Shell aims to become the world's largest power company by capturing the most profitable part of the business: trading.

Crew of Detained Iranian Oil Tanker Is Released in Gibraltar

Police in the British overseas territory of Gibraltar released the four-member crew of a detained Iranian oil tanker, authorities said, potentially easing tensions between the U.K. and Iran after a week of steady escalation.

Tropical Storm Barry Helps Spark Fuel-Price Rebound

The U.S. crude oil benchmark rose for the sixth time in seven sessions, while Brent crude oil advanced 0.3% as traders focused on the impact of Tropical Storm Barry on Louisiana refineries.

U.S. Oil-Rig Count Falls to 784 in Latest Week

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. fell by four in the past week to 784, according to oil-field services company Baker Hughes.

IEA Holds Global Oil Demand Growth Forecasts

The world's requirement for OPEC crude is set to fall to a 16-and-a-half-year low next year as supply from the U.S. rises, according to the IEA's latest oil market report.

Oil Prices Steady But Notch 5% Weekly Gain

Oil prices closed barely changed, ending the session just 1 cent higher at $60.21. Prices, however, rose 5% for the week due to supply disruptions from Tropical Storm Barry and another big weekly decline in US crude-oil inventories.

Persian Gulf Skirmishes Force Tankers to Take Precautions Against Iran

Oil tankers carrying crude from the Middle East are increasingly receiving protection from warships as they pass through one of the world's most critical waterways after Iran threatened retaliation for economic sanctions.

Fukushima Ghost Town Seeks Rebirth With Hydrogen Plant

Fukushima prefecture, a place synonymous in many minds with nuclear meltdown, is trying to reinvent itself as a hub for renewable energy.

Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities. Published exclusively on Dow Jones Newswires throughout the day.

Investors Finding Dividends in an Unlikely Place: Energy

This energy ETF's dividend yield is beating utilities for just the second time in a decade