News Highlights : Top Energy News of the Day

07/15/2019 | 11:16am EDT
Oil Prices Rise as Storm Barry Blows Over

U.S. oil prices rose as fears eased that Tropical Storm Barry might lead to widespread outages and flooding that could bearishly curb oil demand. 

 
PG&E Braces for Power Cuts; Tesla, Others See an Opening

Companies that provide home batteries and other power products are targeting customers in Northern California as PG&E prepares to pre-emptively turn off power in parts of the state to limit wildfire risks. 

 
Callon Petroleum to Buy Carrizo Oil for $1.2 Billion in Stock

Callon Petroleum has said it would buy Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. for $1.2 billion in stock as the oil company seeks to build scale in key production areas in Texas, including in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford shale production areas. 

 
Power Utility Searches for Cause of Massive Manhattan Blackout

Con Edison engineers are examining power equipment to root out the cause of a massive outage that plunged a swath of Manhattan into darkness a day earlier. The blackout interrupted Broadway shows, knocked out traffic signals, disrupted subway service and stalled more than 400 elevators. 

 
Oil Giant Shell's Pivot to Electricity Could Bring Investors Less Sizzle

Royal Dutch Shell aims to become the world's largest power company by capturing the most profitable part of the business: trading. 

 
Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities. Published exclusively on Dow Jones Newswires throughout the day. 

 
Crew of Detained Iranian Oil Tanker Is Released in Gibraltar

Police in the British overseas territory of Gibraltar released the four-member crew of a detained Iranian oil tanker, authorities said, potentially easing tensions between the U.K. and Iran after a week of steady escalation. 

 
U.S. Oil-Rig Count Falls to 784 in Latest Week

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. fell by four in the past week to 784, according to oil-field services company Baker Hughes. 

 
IEA Holds Global Oil Demand Growth Forecasts

The world's requirement for OPEC crude is set to fall to a 16-and-a-half-year low next year as supply from the U.S. rises, according to the IEA's latest oil market report. 

 
Persian Gulf Skirmishes Force Tankers to Take Precautions Against Iran

Oil tankers carrying crude from the Middle East are increasingly receiving protection from warships as they pass through one of the world's most critical waterways after Iran threatened retaliation for economic sanctions.

