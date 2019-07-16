Investors Aren't Buying This Oil Rebound

U.S. oil prices have risen by about a third this year, but shares of energy producers are being left behind the rally.

Oil Prices End Lower as Gulf Storm Threat Passes

Oil futures settled lower Monday, giving back a portion of last week's sizable gains, as production in the Gulf of Mexico began a post-storm recovery.

PG&E Braces for Power Cuts; Tesla, Others See an Opening

Companies that provide home batteries and other power products are targeting customers in Northern California as PG&E prepares to pre-emptively turn off power in parts of the state to limit wildfire risks.

Callon Petroleum to Buy Carrizo Oil in All-Stock Deal

Callon Petroleum shares fell sharply Monday after the oil producer said it had struck an all-stock deal to acquire Carrizo Oil & Gas.

Power Utility Searches for Cause of Massive Manhattan Blackout

Con Edison engineers are examining power equipment to root out the cause of a massive outage that plunged a swath of Manhattan into darkness a day earlier. The blackout interrupted Broadway shows, knocked out traffic signals, disrupted subway service and stalled more than 400 elevators.

Oil Giant Shell's Pivot to Electricity Could Bring Investors Less Sizzle

Royal Dutch Shell aims to become the world's largest power company by capturing the most profitable part of the business: trading.

Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities. Published exclusively on Dow Jones Newswires throughout the day.

Crew of Detained Iranian Oil Tanker Is Released in Gibraltar

Police in the British overseas territory of Gibraltar released the four-member crew of a detained Iranian oil tanker, authorities said, potentially easing tensions between the U.K. and Iran after a week of steady escalation.

U.S. Oil-Rig Count Falls to 784 in Latest Week

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. fell by four in the past week to 784, according to oil-field services company Baker Hughes.

Persian Gulf Skirmishes Force Tankers to Take Precautions Against Iran

Oil tankers carrying crude from the Middle East are increasingly receiving protection from warships as they pass through one of the world's most critical waterways after Iran threatened retaliation for economic sanctions.