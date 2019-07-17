Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Commodities  >  WTI       

WTI
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 07/17 04:21:17 am
57.88 USD   +0.50%
04:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
04:14aGlobal Stocks Wobble as Earnings Season Gets Underway
DJ
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
News SummaryAll news

News Highlights : Top Energy News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/17/2019 | 04:16am EDT
BHP Iron-ore Output Flat

BHP said iron-ore production was flat over the past 12 months, but forecast a rise in output in the year ahead. 

 
U.S. Lobbies Oil Buyers, Producers to Secure Gulf Against Iran

The U.S. is lobbying nations that buy and sell Middle East oil to help protect the region's waterways as concerns grow that Iran is stepping up efforts to disrupt crude exports, according to U.S. and European officials. 

 
Pemex Seeks to Reverse 15-Year Decline in Oil Output

Mexican state oil company Petróleos Mexicanos plans to ramp up investment with tax breaks and government support over the next three years to raise oil production that has been declining for the past 15 years. 

 
Oil Shrugs off API, Ticks Up After Barry Pressure

Crude futures staged gentle rallies after slight falls so far this week when Storm Barry dissipated over the Gulf of Mexico, removing a risk factor in the region that had shuttered around 70% of gulf production. 

 
Natural-Gas Traders Bet Heat Wave Will Fizzle

Natural-gas prices declined for the second straight day on signs that producers will continue to push output to new highs, while forecasts that the current heat wave will dissipate threatened demand. 

 
U.S. Crude Oil Stockpiles Likely to Fall in DOE Data, Analysts Say

U.S. crude-oil stocks are expected to decline in data due Wednesday from the Department of Energy, according to a survey of analysts and traders by The Wall Street Journal. 

 
PG&E Makes Thousands of Repairs

California utility PG&E said it is working to fix nearly 10,000 problems it discovered throughout its electrical system as it steps up efforts to prevent its equipment from sparking more wildfires. 

 
Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities 

 
Blackhawk Mining To File Prepackaged Bankruptcy Within Days

Blackhawk Mining LLC is planning to file a prepackaged bankruptcy within days, the latest in a series of coal miners to resort to chapter 11 protection in recent months, according to people familiar with the matter. 

 
PG&E Braces for Power Cuts; Tesla, Others See an Opening

Companies that provide home batteries and other power products are targeting customers in Northern California as PG&E prepares to pre-emptively turn off power in parts of the state to limit wildfire risks.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WTI
04:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
04:14aGlobal Stocks Wobble as Earnings Season Gets Underway
DJ
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
02:48aWHAT'S NEWS : World-Wide -- WSJ
DJ
02:48aCSX Warns of Revenue Shortfall -- WSJ
DJ
02:34aPremier Oil cuts operating costs forecast, debt reduction on track
RE
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
More news
Chart WTI
Duration : Period :
WTI Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WTI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBearish
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About