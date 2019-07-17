Oil Ticks Up After Sharp Late-Tuesday Fall

Oil futures clawed back some of the 3% losses they sustained late in the U.S. session, with Julius Baer's Norbert Ruecker suggesting "the unwinding of large futures positions possibly had its impact" on Tuesday's sharp retreat.

BHP Iron-ore Output Flat

BHP said iron-ore production was flat over the past 12 months, but forecast a rise in output in the year ahead.

U.S. Lobbies Oil Buyers, Producers to Secure Gulf Against Iran

The U.S. is lobbying nations that buy and sell Middle East oil to help protect the region's waterways as concerns grow that Iran is stepping up efforts to disrupt crude exports, according to U.S. and European officials.

Pemex Seeks to Reverse 15-Year Decline in Oil Output

Mexican state oil company Petróleos Mexicanos plans to ramp up investment with tax breaks and government support over the next three years to raise oil production that has been declining for the past 15 years.

U.S. Crude Oil Stockpiles Likely to Fall in DOE Data, Analysts Say

U.S. crude-oil stocks are expected to decline in data due Wednesday from the Department of Energy, according to a survey of analysts and traders by The Wall Street Journal.

PG&E Makes Thousands of Repairs

California utility PG&E said it is working to fix nearly 10,000 problems it discovered throughout its electrical system as it steps up efforts to prevent its equipment from sparking more wildfires.

Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities

Blackhawk Mining To File Prepackaged Bankruptcy Within Days

Blackhawk Mining LLC is planning to file a prepackaged bankruptcy within days, the latest in a series of coal miners to resort to chapter 11 protection in recent months, according to people familiar with the matter.

PG&E Braces for Power Cuts; Tesla, Others See an Opening

Companies that provide home batteries and other power products are targeting customers in Northern California as PG&E prepares to pre-emptively turn off power in parts of the state to limit wildfire risks.

Callon Petroleum to Buy Carrizo Oil in All-Stock Deal

Callon Petroleum shares fell sharply Monday after the oil producer said it had struck an all-stock deal to acquire Carrizo Oil & Gas.