News Highlights: Top Energy News of the Day

07/18/2019 | 04:16am EDT
Mexico Spurns Private Oil-Drilling Partners

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador effectively rolled back key parts of a 2014 constitutional overhaul that ended a state oil-industry monopoly and let private firms find and pump oil for the first time in seven decades. 

 
Oil Prices End Lower

Oil futures ended with a loss on Wednesday, with U.S. prices at their lowest in about two weeks, as U.S. crude supplies posted a smaller-than-expected weekly decline and stockpiles of gasoline and distillates saw sizable gains. 

 
U.S. Oil Inventories Fall as Gasoline Stockpiles Rise

U.S. inventories of crude oil declined last week, but gasoline and other fuel stockpiles surged surprisingly higher, according to data released Wednesday by the Energy Information Administration. 

 
Natural-Gas Inventories Seen Rising in Week

Government data are expected to show that U.S. natural gas storage levels rose by 65 billion cubic feet in the latest week, an amount that is typical for this time of year. 

 
Woodside's Quarter Revenue Hit by Maintenance

A drop in liquefied natural gas output and lower prices for the fuel dented quarterly sales revenue for Woodside Petroleum Ltd. after a big operation on Australia's west coast was shut down temporarily for maintenance. 

 
Uranium Regains Some Glow as Trump Sidesteps Trade Fight

Prices for uranium climbed to a four-month high after President Trump held back from imposing limits on U.S. imports of the nuclear fuel. 

 
Shale Output Shows Signs of Slowing

Oil prices are back on the rise, but shale drillers still have little incentive to ramp up activity. 

 
U.N. Nuclear Chief Set to Leave Amid Iran Standoff

The head of the United Nations' atomic agency is preparing to step down early, potentially kicking off a fight for control of the agency which has oversight of Iran's nuclear program, diplomats said. 

 
BHP Iron-ore Output Flat

BHP said iron-ore production was flat over the past 12 months, but forecast a rise in output in the year ahead. 

 
Texas Showdown Flares Up Over Natural-Gas Waste

A pipeline company is challenging Texas' practice of allowing drillers to set unwanted natural gas on fire, in a case that could test state limits for how much of the fuel can legally go to waste.

LONDON BRENT OIL 0.16% 63.68 Delayed Quote.22.20%
WOODSIDE PETROLEUM LIMITED -2.72% 34 End-of-day quote.11.59%
WTI 0.19% 56.65 Delayed Quote.30.93%
