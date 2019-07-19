Honeywell Discloses Foreign Bribery Probes

The probes by the U.S. Justice Department, the Securities and Exchange Commission and Brazilian authorities focus on Honeywell's compliance with the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act and similar laws in Brazil, the industrial conglomerate said in a quarterly securities filing.

U.S. Imposes New Iran Sanctions

The Trump administration blacklisted several companies and individuals it said helped Iran procure materials for the country's nuclear-enrichment program.

Bankruptcy Watchdog Takes Aim at PG&E CEO's Pay Package

A federal bankruptcy watchdog is objecting to California utility PG&E Corp.'s request for approval of a $3 million payment to new Chief Executive William Johnson, according to a court document.

Oil Drops to One-Month Low

Oil prices fell to a one-month low as concerns about demand outweighed potential supply risks.

Trump Says U.S. Ship Downed Iranian Drone

President Trump said the U.S. Navy downed an Iranian drone that was flying too close to a U.S. warship in the Strait of Hormuz, hours after Iranian forces said they had seized a foreign tanker, the latest in a series of incidents that have ratcheted up tensions in a vital oil shipping route.

Two New Wind Energy Projects Coming to New York

New York state officials announced two new wind projects in the Atlantic Ocean totaling 1,700 megawatts-double the amount of generation capacity the state had been seeking and enough electricity to power 1 million homes.

Natural Gas Falls on Anticipated Cooler Weather

Natural gas prices end 0.7% lower, hitting the lowest price since July 2, despite weekly storage data that was slightly bullish.

Ohio's Proposed FirstEnergy Solutions Bailout Lifts Bonds

FirstEnergy Solutions Corp.'s bonds rallied Thursday as Ohio lawmakers were poised to funnel $150 million in annual subsidies to the bankrupt company's two money-losing nuclear plants in the state.

Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities. Published exclusively on Dow Jones Newswires throughout the day.

The Big Obstacle on the Road to Electric Vehicles

The lithium-ion battery is a complex industrial product, not just another component in the consumer electronics supply chain. This inconvenient truth is a major obstacle on the global auto industry's road to an electric future.