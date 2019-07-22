Oil Prices Rise Amid Tensions in Persian Gulf

Crude prices climbed as investors reacted to the latest escalation in tensions between Iran and the West, though ample global oil supply could keep crude prices in check

U.S. Shale Producers Benefit as Oil Disruptions Plague Middle East

Oil supply disruptions in hot spots around the world are putting pressure on the cost of buying and shipping crude. But the turmoil is benefiting U.S. shale producers, whose oil fields and tankers are partly filling the void.

Halliburton Beats Profit Target, but North American Business Slows

Halliburton Co. beat profit expectations for the second quarter, but the oilfield-services company said its business in North America slowed down.

BP Boosts Its Biofuels Business with Brazilian Joint Venture

Energy giant BP is doubling down on biofuels with a joint venture with agricultural trader Bunge in Brazil, betting that the global movement to reduce carbon emissions will boost demand for low-carbon fuels.

Con Edison Restores Power to Parts of Brooklyn During Heat Wave

Power was restored on Monday to half of Con Edison's 33,000 customers in southeast Brooklyn who had suffered an outage during one of the hottest nights of the summer.

Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities

Iran Pairs Diplomacy With Military Pushback as Gulf Tensions Soar

Ships plying the Strait of Hormuz are getting caught in the middle as Iran pushes back against U.S. sanctions and maneuvers around a more muscular American regional presence, raising the risk of direct military confrontation.

Papua New Guinea Won't Offer Any Special Deals to Chinese Investors

Papua New Guinea's new prime minister also said reports that his government will seek a larger return on resource investment royalties were overblown.

PG&E Comes Out Against Elliott's $30 Billion Restructuring Pitch

PG&E's lawyers argued in court papers Thursday that the bondholders' chapter 11 proposal can't be confirmed because it gives them a vote and a voice in the bankruptcy proceeding they don't deserve.

U.S. Oil-Rig Count Falls to 779 in Latest Week

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. fell by five in the past week to 779, according to oil-field services company Baker Hughes.