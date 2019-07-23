Log in
WTI
News Highlights : Top Energy News of the Day

07/23/2019 | 07:16am EDT
Power Outage Leaves Venezuela in the Dark, Again

Most of Venezuela was left in the dark in the latest blackout to hit the beleaguered nation as it suffers from an economic collapse and a crumbling power grid. 

 
As Drillers Struggle, Shale Investors Seek Safety in Mineral Rights

Investors who want a piece of the U.S. oil boom but are wary of struggling shale companies are turning to another option: They are gobbling up mineral rights typically held by individual landowners, hoping to benefit from production growth. 

 
Blackhawk Mining Authorized to Tap Chapter 11 Loans

A bankruptcy judge has authorized Blackhawk Mining to begin drawing on chapter 11 funding as the coal mining company seeks to implement a debt-cutting plan backed by a senior creditor group. 

 
U.S. Imposes New Sanctions on Chinese Company for Transporting Iranian Crude Oil

The U.S. is imposing new sanctions against a Chinese company for transporting Iranian crude, a move that widens the U.S. campaign of pressure on the Islamic republic. 

 
Oil Posts Modest Gain on Iran Tensions

Though tanker rates have surged, crude prices are not reflecting geopolitical drama that is playing out, analysts say. 

 
Halliburton Beats Profit Target, but North American Business Slows

Halliburton beat profit expectations for the second quarter, but the oil-field services company said its business in North America slowed down. 

 
Occidental Pushes Back on Icahn's Board Plan

Leaders of Occidental Petroleum are pushing their shareholders to reject billionaire investor Carl Icahn's bid to replace four directors at the company. 

 
U.S. Shale Producers Benefit as Oil Disruptions Plague Middle East

Oil supply disruptions in hot spots around the world are putting pressure on the cost of buying and shipping crude. But the turmoil is benefiting U.S. shale producers, whose oil fields and tankers are partly filling the void. 

 
BP Boosts Its Biofuels Business with Brazilian Joint Venture

Energy giant BP is doubling down on biofuels with a joint venture with agricultural trader Bunge in Brazil, betting that the global movement to reduce carbon emissions will boost demand for low-carbon fuels. 

 
Mayor de Blasio Says He 'Can't Trust' Con Edison After Latest Outages

Mayor Bill de Blasio said that he had lost faith in Con Edison after several heat-related outages in the past week. More than 12,000 customers in the city were still without electricity by Monday afternoon.

