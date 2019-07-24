Log in
WTI
News Highlights : Top Energy News of the Day

07/24/2019 | 04:16am EDT
Repsol Profit Drops Sharply

Repsol reported a steep fall in second quarter net profit to EUR525 million, after last year's figure was inflated by a capital gain on the sale of its stake in Naturgy Energy. 

 
U.S. Crude Oil Stockpiles Likely to Fall in DOE Data, Analysts Say

U.S. crude-oil stocks are expected to decline in data due Wednesday from the Energy Department, according to a survey of analysts and traders by The Wall Street Journal. 

 
Baupost Pitches PG&E Restructuring Plan, Challenging Bondholders

A group of insurance companies and hedge fund Baupost Group want to end PG&E's exclusive control over its bankruptcy, floating a restructuring strategy to compete with proposals from hedge-fund bondholders. 

 
Oil Prices End Higher on U.S.-China Trade Hopes

U.S. benchmark oil prices ended 1% higher on a late-session rally due to news that a U.S. trade delegation plans to travel to China for more talks. 

 
National Grid Joint Venture Awards EUR1.1B in Contracts

A joint venture between National Grid and Energinet, Denmark's state-owned system operator, has dished out three contracts worth 1.1 billion euros, or $1.2 billion. 

 
Firms Pledged to Ambitious Global Warming Targets

More than 20 major global firms, including Hewlett Packard Enterprise and Zurich Insurance, with a combined market value of $1.3 trillion have pledged to independently verified, ambitious targets to limit global warming. 

 
Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities 

 
Power Outage Leaves Venezuela in the Dark, Again

Most of Venezuela was left in the dark in the latest blackout to hit the beleaguered nation as it suffers from an economic collapse and a crumbling power grid. 

 
As Drillers Struggle, Shale Investors Seek Safety in Mineral Rights

Investors who want a piece of the U.S. oil boom but are wary of struggling shale companies are turning to another option: They are gobbling up mineral rights typically held by individual landowners, hoping to benefit from production growth. 

 
Blackhawk Mining Authorized to Tap Chapter 11 Loans

A bankruptcy judge has authorized Blackhawk Mining to begin drawing on chapter 11 funding as the coal mining company seeks to implement a debt-cutting plan backed by a senior creditor group.

