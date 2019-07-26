Oil Rebounds from Wednesday Swoon

Oil prices rose sharply early in New York as analysts continued to digest Wednesday's weekly inventories report that they say was more bullish than initial reactions.

Reversal in Oil Stockpiles Helps Support Crude Prices

A slide in U.S. crude-oil stockpiles is adding to evidence that domestic supply growth could slow moving forward, an encouraging sign for bullish investors with prices still stuck in a tight range.

Natural Gas Gains After Small Rise in Storage

Natural gas prices rebound slightly from a one-month low reached Wednesday, ending 1.1% higher after the EIA reported a relatively small, 36-billion-cubic-feet increase in storage.

U.S. Natural-Gas Inventories Seen Up in Week

Government data are expected to show that natural-gas inventories rose last week by 37 billion cubic feet, which would be slightly less than usual for this time of year, as a summer heatwave cranked up demand for the fuel.

PG&E, California Governor Win Two-Week Reprieve From Creditor Attacks

The judge presiding over PG&E's bankruptcy declined to end the utility's exclusive control over the proceedings, instead granting California Gov. Gavin Newsom's administration time to try to avoid a free-for-all among competing restructuring strategies.

Total Profit Falls Despite Rising Production

French energy giant Total reported a 19% drop in profits for the latest quarter, after natural gas prices plunged in Europe and Asia and despite a rise in overall production.

Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities

U.S. Oil Inventories Fall Much More Than Expected

U.S. inventories of crude oil fell sharply last week, while gasoline stockpiles also declined, according to data released Wednesday by the Energy Information Administration.

Repsol Profit Drops Sharply

Repsol reported a steep fall in second quarter net profit to EUR525 million, after last year's figure was inflated by a capital gain on the sale of its stake in Naturgy Energy.

Baupost Pitches PG&E Restructuring Plan, Challenging Bondholders

A group of insurance companies and hedge fund Baupost Group want to end PG&E's exclusive control over its bankruptcy, floating a restructuring strategy to compete with proposals from hedge-fund bondholders.