WTI
News Highlights : Top Energy News of the Day

07/26/2019 | 11:16am EDT
Oil Prices Turn Lower

Oil futures turned lower ahead of weekly data on the number of active U.S. drilling rigs, with crude still on track for a modest weekly gain as traders continued to fret over prospects for demand growth. 

 
Icahn Looks to Occidental's Ex-CEO for Help in Fight With Company

Occidental Petroleum CEO Vicki Hollub is eager to move forward following her $38 billion deal to buy Anadarko Petroleum. But first she has to deal with Carl Icahn, who is trying to bring her predecessor back into the boardroom. 

 
Eni Hit by Weaker Trading Conditions

Eni reported a sharp drop in its second-quarter profit to EUR424 million, due in part to a weaker trading environment and the spin off of its former subsidiary Eni Norge. 

 
EDF Profit Jumps

ElDF confirmed its guidance for the year after posting a sharp rise in first-half net profit to EUR2.5 billion. 

 
Mexico's Vista Oil & Gas to Trade in U.S.

Mexico City-based Vista Oil & Gas SAB raised $92.5 million in a global share offering, including American depositary shares, and will start trading on the New York Stock Exchange. 

 
Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities 

 
PG&E, California Governor Win Two-Week Reprieve From Creditor Attacks

The judge presiding over PG&E's bankruptcy declined to end the utility's exclusive control over the proceedings, instead granting California Gov. Gavin Newsom's administration time to try to avoid a free-for-all among competing restructuring strategies. 

 
Total Profit Falls Despite Rising Production

French energy giant Total reported a 19% drop in profits for the latest quarter, after natural gas prices plunged in Europe and Asia and despite a rise in overall production. 

 
U.S. Oil Inventories Fall Much More Than Expected

U.S. inventories of crude oil fell sharply last week, while gasoline stockpiles also declined, according to data released Wednesday by the Energy Information Administration. 

 
Repsol Profit Drops Sharply

Repsol reported a steep fall in second quarter net profit to EUR525 million, after last year's figure was inflated by a capital gain on the sale of its stake in Naturgy Energy.

Latest news on WTI
11:16a NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
11:00aOil Prices Turn Lower on Stronger Dollar -- Market Talk
DJ
10:20aTanzania To Construct $30 Billion Liquefied Natural Gas Plant
DJ
10:00aOil steadies as Gulf tensions offset U.S. economic data
RE
09:58aRussia and Turkey Take Contrasting Approaches Amid Push for Looser Monetary P..
DJ
08:10aCARL ICAHN : Former Occidental CEO Could Emerge as Mediator with Icahn
DJ
07:49aU.S. Futures Inch Higher After Mixed Earnings Reports
DJ
07:47aPhillips 66 Profit Increases -- Update
DJ
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
06:33aIndonesia says EU anti-subsidy duty part of plan to block palm oil
RE
More news
