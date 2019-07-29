News Highlights: Top Energy News of the Day

Oil Logs Weekly Gain Fundamentals 'At an Inflection Point'

Oil futures flipped between small gains and losses Friday, with crude posting a modest weekly gain as traders continue to fret over prospects for demand growth.

U.S. Extends Chevron's License to Operate in Venezuela

The Trump administration extended a license to let Chevron remain in Venezuela until October, siding with officials who argued its absence would put U.S. companies at a disadvantage.

Icahn Looks to Occidental's Ex-CEO for Help in Fight With Company

Occidental Petroleum CEO Vicki Hollub is eager to move forward following her $38 billion deal to buy Anadarko Petroleum. But first she has to deal with Carl Icahn, who is trying to bring her predecessor back into the boardroom.

U.S. Oil-Rig Count Falls to 776 in Latest Week

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. fell by three in the past week to 776, according to oil-field services company Baker Hughes.

The Natural Gas Market Is in a Summer Meltdown

Natural-gas futures for August delivery traded down 3.3% to $2.169 per million British thermal units. That is a fresh three-year low and the lowest July price since 1999.

Oil Producer HVI Cat Canyon Files for Bankruptcy After Spills

Oil producer HVI Cat Canyon has filed for bankruptcy as federal and California authorities seek tens of millions of dollars in penalties over oil spills the company has been accused of causing.

Tanzania to Construct $30 Billion Liquefied Natural Gas Plant

Tanzania will begin construction of a $30 billion liquefied natural gas plant in 2022 in collaboration with Equinor, Royal Dutch Shell, Exxon Mobil, Ophir Energy and Pavilion Energy, the government said.

Eni Hit by Weaker Trading Conditions

Eni reported a sharp drop in its second-quarter profit to EUR424 million, due in part to a weaker trading environment and the spin off of its former subsidiary Eni Norge.

EDF Profit Jumps

ElDF confirmed its guidance for the year after posting a sharp rise in first-half net profit to EUR2.5 billion.

