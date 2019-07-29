Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Commodities  >  WTI       

WTI
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
News SummaryAll news

News Highlights: Top Energy News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/29/2019 | 12:16am EDT
Oil Logs Weekly Gain Fundamentals 'At an Inflection Point'

Oil futures flipped between small gains and losses Friday, with crude posting a modest weekly gain as traders continue to fret over prospects for demand growth. 

 
U.S. Extends Chevron's License to Operate in Venezuela

The Trump administration extended a license to let Chevron remain in Venezuela until October, siding with officials who argued its absence would put U.S. companies at a disadvantage. 

 
Icahn Looks to Occidental's Ex-CEO for Help in Fight With Company

Occidental Petroleum CEO Vicki Hollub is eager to move forward following her $38 billion deal to buy Anadarko Petroleum. But first she has to deal with Carl Icahn, who is trying to bring her predecessor back into the boardroom. 

 
U.S. Oil-Rig Count Falls to 776 in Latest Week

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. fell by three in the past week to 776, according to oil-field services company Baker Hughes. 

 
The Natural Gas Market Is in a Summer Meltdown

Natural-gas futures for August delivery traded down 3.3% to $2.169 per million British thermal units. That is a fresh three-year low and the lowest July price since 1999. 

 
Oil Producer HVI Cat Canyon Files for Bankruptcy After Spills

Oil producer HVI Cat Canyon has filed for bankruptcy as federal and California authorities seek tens of millions of dollars in penalties over oil spills the company has been accused of causing. 

 
Tanzania to Construct $30 Billion Liquefied Natural Gas Plant

Tanzania will begin construction of a $30 billion liquefied natural gas plant in 2022 in collaboration with Equinor, Royal Dutch Shell, Exxon Mobil, Ophir Energy and Pavilion Energy, the government said. 

 
Eni Hit by Weaker Trading Conditions

Eni reported a sharp drop in its second-quarter profit to EUR424 million, due in part to a weaker trading environment and the spin off of its former subsidiary Eni Norge. 

 
EDF Profit Jumps

ElDF confirmed its guidance for the year after posting a sharp rise in first-half net profit to EUR2.5 billion. 

 
Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ANADARKO PETROLEUM 0.20% 73.62 Delayed Quote.67.93%
BAKER HUGHES 0.89% 24.84 Delayed Quote.15.53%
CHEVRON CORPORATION -1.52% 123.72 Delayed Quote.13.72%
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE 2.82% 11.285 Real-time Quote.-18.22%
ENGIE 0.72% 14.05 Real-time Quote.12.18%
EQUINOR ASA 0.95% 160.15 Delayed Quote.-13.66%
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION -0.16% 74.81 Delayed Quote.9.71%
GK GOH HOLDING LTD 0.00% 0.85 End-of-day quote.-5.56%
ICAHN ENTERPRISES LP 0.27% 77.01 Delayed Quote.34.92%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.24% 63.23 Delayed Quote.16.55%
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION 0.88% 51.59 Delayed Quote.-15.95%
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL -0.04% 28.375 Delayed Quote.10.60%
WTI 0.18% 56.09 Delayed Quote.23.30%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WTI
12:54aOil falls on worries over growth outlook, positive news on Iran
RE
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
07/28With Stocks at Fresh Highs, Investors' Portfolios Look Alike
DJ
07/28Big Oil Flashes the Plastic
DJ
07/27China's Iran oil imports plunge as U.S. sanctions bite
RE
07/27U.S. Extends Chevron's License to Operate in Venezuela -- WSJ
DJ
07/27Occidental's Ex-CEO Drawn Into Fight -- WSJ
DJ
07/26GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
07/26Anadarko Posts a More Than $1 Billion Loss, Cites Chevron Merger Termination ..
DJ
07/26Indigenous-led group submits preliminary proposal to buy Trans Mountain pipel..
RE
More news
Chart WTI
Duration : Period :
WTI Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WTI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBearish
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group