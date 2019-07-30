Log in
WTI
News Highlights: Top Energy News of the Day

07/30/2019 | 04:16am EDT
BP Quarterly Earnings Stable as Output Offsets Oil Prices

BP reported flat second-quarter earnings as a 4% rise in oil-and-gas production offset the negative effects of lower oil prices. 

 
Trump Ally, Ex-Military Brass Sought Saudi Funds for Nuclear Plants

Tom Barrack, an equity investor and a close ally of President Trump, sought Saudi government funding in a bid to buy ailing U.S. nuclear reactor builder Westinghouse, according to a House report. 

 
Rig Owners Forecast Further Drilling Decline

Drilling rig owners and others who lease equipment to U.S. energy producers are forecasting a slowdown in activity during the second half of the year. 

 
Venezuela's Citgo Stake Can Be Seized, Appeals Court Says

A U.S. appeals court said Venezuela's stake in U.S.-based oil refiner Citgo Petroleum Corp. could be seized to satisfy a judgment against the country, a blow to its U.S.-backed opposition government. 

 
Oil Rises on U.S.-China Talks, Fed Rates

U.S. benchmark oil prices ended higher for a third straight session amid expectations that the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates this week. 

 
Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities. Published exclusively on Dow Jones Newswires throughout the day. 

 
U.S. Extends Chevron's License to Operate in Venezuela

The Trump administration extended a license to let Chevron remain in Venezuela until October, siding with officials who argued its absence would put U.S. companies at a disadvantage. 

 
Icahn Looks to Occidental's Ex-CEO for Help in Fight With Company

Occidental Petroleum CEO Vicki Hollub is eager to move forward following her $38 billion deal to buy Anadarko Petroleum. But first she has to deal with Carl Icahn, who is trying to bring her predecessor back into the boardroom. 

 
U.S. Oil-Rig Count Falls to 776 in Latest Week

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. fell by three in the past week to 776, according to oil-field services company Baker Hughes. 

 
The Natural Gas Market Is in a Summer Meltdown

Natural-gas futures for August delivery traded down 3.3% to $2.169 per million British thermal units. That is a fresh three-year low and the lowest July price since 1999.

ANADARKO PETROLEUM -0.52% 73.24 Delayed Quote.67.93%
BAKER HUGHES -3.02% 24.09 Delayed Quote.15.53%
CHEVRON CORPORATION 0.41% 124.23 Delayed Quote.14.19%
GK GOH HOLDING LTD -2.35% 0.83 End-of-day quote.-7.78%
ICAHN ENTERPRISES LP 1.73% 78.34 Delayed Quote.37.25%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.28% 64.1 Delayed Quote.16.53%
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION -1.32% 50.91 Delayed Quote.-15.95%
WESTINGHOUSE AIR BRAKE TECHNOLOGIES CORP -1.03% 71.1 Delayed Quote.1.21%
WTI 0.21% 57.23 Delayed Quote.23.70%
Latest news on WTI
04:22aBP has no plans to take its tankers through Hormuz
RE
DJ
04:15aBP Earnings Flat as Production Offsets Lower Oil Prices -- Update
DJ
03:37aBP surge lifts FTSE 100 to 11-month high; Centrica slumps
RE
03:35aRWE Lifts 2019 Guidance After Solid 1st Half Performance
DJ
03:32aOil prices rise as market eyes likely Fed rate cut
RE
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03:03aAsia stocks advance before Fed, fresh Brexit pain sinks pound
RE
02:45aCentrica Slashes Dividend, Exits Oil and Gas as CEO Steps Down
DJ
02:43aBP 2Q Earnings Flat as Production Offsets Lower Oil Prices
DJ
Chart WTI
WTI Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends WTI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBearish
