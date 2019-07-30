Log in
WTI
News Highlights: Top Energy News of the Day

07/30/2019 | 07:16am EDT
Oil Prices Extend Gains as Fed Rate Cut, U.S.-China Talks Near

Oil prices extended gains in Asian trading amid expectations for a Fed rate cut and hopes of easing U.S.-China trade tensions. 

 
BP 2Q Earnings Flat as Production Offsets Lower Oil Prices

BP said that its profit held steady in the second quarter with a rise in oil and gas production helping to offset lower commodity prices. 

 
Trump Ally, Ex-Military Brass Sought Saudi Funds for Nuclear Plants

Tom Barrack, an equity investor and a close ally of President Trump, sought Saudi government funding in a bid to buy ailing U.S. nuclear reactor builder Westinghouse, according to a House report. 

 
Venezuela's Citgo Stake Can Be Seized, Appeals Court Says

A U.S. appeals court said Venezuela's stake in U.S.-based oil refiner Citgo Petroleum Corp. could be seized to satisfy a judgment against the country, a blow to its U.S.-backed opposition government. 

 
Rig Owners Forecast Further Drilling Decline

Drilling rig owners and others who lease equipment to U.S. energy producers are forecasting a slowdown in activity during the second half of the year. 

 
U.S. Extends Chevron's License to Operate in Venezuela

The Trump administration extended a license to let Chevron remain in Venezuela until October, siding with officials who argued its absence would put U.S. companies at a disadvantage. 

 
Icahn Looks to Occidental's Ex-CEO for Help in Fight With Company

Occidental Petroleum CEO Vicki Hollub is eager to move forward following her $38 billion deal to buy Anadarko Petroleum. But first she has to deal with Carl Icahn, who is trying to bring her predecessor back into the boardroom. 

 
U.S. Oil-Rig Count Falls to 776 in Latest Week

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. fell by three in the past week to 776, according to oil-field services company Baker Hughes. 

 
Oil Producer HVI Cat Canyon Files for Bankruptcy After Spills

Oil producer HVI Cat Canyon has filed for bankruptcy as federal and California authorities seek tens of millions of dollars in penalties over oil spills the company has been accused of causing. 

 
Tanzania to Construct $30 Billion Liquefied Natural Gas Plant

Tanzania will begin construction of a $30 billion liquefied natural gas plant in 2022 in collaboration with Equinor, Royal Dutch Shell, Exxon Mobil, Ophir Energy and Pavilion Energy, the government said.

