Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Commodities  >  WTI       

WTI
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
News SummaryAll news

News Highlights: Top Energy News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/30/2019 | 04:16pm EDT
Iran, U.A.E. Discuss Maritime Security Amid Heightened Tensions in Gulf

United Arab Emirates officials arrived in Iran on Tuesday to discuss maritime security in the Persian Gulf, amid efforts to address threats to commercial ships passing through the important oil supply route that have heightened regional tensions. 

 
U.S. Crude-Oil Stockpiles Likely to Fall in DOE Data, Analysts Say

U.S. crude-oil stocks are expected to have fallen by 2.1 million barrels, on average, in government data due Wednesday, according to a survey of analysts and traders by The Wall Street Journal. 

 
Oil Ends at 2-Week High as Iran Tensions Rise

U.S. benchmark oil prices settled 2.1% higher after a late-session rally as U.S.-Iran tensions rise. 

 
ConocoPhillips Misses Adjusted Profit Expectations

The oil producer posted a second-quarter profit of $1.6 billion, or $1.40 a share, compared with $1.6 billion, or $1.39 a share, a year earlier. However, adjusted profit of $1.01 a share for the quarter was 8 cents lower than analysts' predictions. 

 
Natural Gas Is Stuck in a Vicious Cycle

Prices have fallen more than 25% this year and may remain weak for several years despite booming demand. 

 
BP 2Q Earnings Flat as Production Offsets Lower Oil Prices

UPDATE: BP's profit held steady in the second quarter with a rise in oil-and-gas production, and strong trading results that helped offset lower commodity prices. 

 
McDermott Bonds, Shares Plunge on Guidance Cut

The Houston-based engineering and construction company Monday reported a surprise guidance cut for 2019. 

 
Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities 

 
Trump Ally, Ex-Military Brass Sought Saudi Funds for Nuclear Plants

Tom Barrack, an equity investor and a close ally of President Trump, sought Saudi government funding in a bid to buy ailing U.S. nuclear reactor builder Westinghouse, according to a House report. 

 
Venezuela's Citgo Stake Can Be Seized, Appeals Court Says

A U.S. appeals court said Venezuela's stake in U.S.-based oil refiner Citgo Petroleum Corp. could be seized to satisfy a judgment against the country, a blow to its U.S.-backed opposition government.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CONOCOPHILLIPS 2.27% 59.51 Delayed Quote.-6.67%
LONDON BRENT OIL 1.44% 64.84 Delayed Quote.16.53%
WESTINGHOUSE AIR BRAKE TECHNOLOGIES CORP 9.45% 77.82 Delayed Quote.1.21%
WTI 1.79% 58.13 Delayed Quote.23.70%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WTI
04:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
04:06pMineral-rich Ecuadorean province requests popular referendum on mining
RE
03:47pCopper Slides as Trade Hopes Recede -- Update
DJ
12:27pGLOBAL AIRFARES, HOTEL RATES SET FOR : industry forecast
RE
11:23aSouth Korea seeks $350 million trade sanctions against U.S.
RE
11:22aHit by sanctions and rising tensions, Iran's oil exports slide in July
RE
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
10:21aKorea's KNOC switches tactics in bid to sell stake in UK oil producer - sourc..
RE
10:20aCopper Slides as Trade Hopes Recede
DJ
10:16aLoonie falls as investors await Fed rate decision
RE
More news
Chart WTI
Duration : Period :
WTI Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WTI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBearish
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group