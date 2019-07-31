Log in
WTI
07/31 04:40:31 am
58.22 USD   -0.03%
04:22aOMV Closes Refining Partnership Deal With Adnoc and Eni
DJ
04:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
04:06aGlobal Stocks Slip Ahead of Fed Decision
DJ
News Highlights: Top Energy News of the Day

07/31/2019 | 04:16am EDT
Australia Opens 64 Oil, Gas Exploration Blocks for Bids

The federal government has unlocked 64 areas for offshore petroleum and gas exploration under a new streamlined system aimed at accelerating drilling and making it simpler for energy investors to bid. 

 
Iran, U.A.E. Discuss Maritime Security Amid Heightened Tensions in Gulf

United Arab Emirates officials arrived in Iran on Tuesday to discuss maritime security in the Persian Gulf, amid efforts to address threats to commercial ships passing through the important oil supply route that have heightened regional tensions. 

 
U.S. Crude-Oil Stockpiles Likely to Fall in DOE Data, Analysts Say

U.S. crude-oil stocks are expected to have fallen by 2.1 million barrels, on average, in government data due Wednesday, according to a survey of analysts and traders by The Wall Street Journal. 

 
Oil Ends at 2-Week High as Iran Tensions Rise

U.S. benchmark oil prices settled 2.1% higher after a late-session rally as U.S.-Iran tensions rise. 

 
ConocoPhillips Misses Adjusted Profit Expectations

The oil producer posted a second-quarter profit of $1.6 billion, or $1.40 a share, compared with $1.6 billion, or $1.39 a share, a year earlier. However, adjusted profit of $1.01 a share for the quarter was 8 cents lower than analysts' predictions. 

 
Natural Gas Is Stuck in a Vicious Cycle

Prices have fallen more than 25% this year and may remain weak for several years despite booming demand. 

 
BP 2Q Earnings Flat as Production Offsets Lower Oil Prices

UPDATE: BP's profit held steady in the second quarter with a rise in oil-and-gas production, and strong trading results that helped offset lower commodity prices. 

 
McDermott Bonds, Shares Plunge on Guidance Cut

The Houston-based engineering and construction company Monday reported a surprise guidance cut for 2019. 

 
Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities 

 
Trump Ally, Ex-Military Brass Sought Saudi Funds for Nuclear Plants

Tom Barrack, an equity investor and a close ally of President Trump, sought Saudi government funding in a bid to buy ailing U.S. nuclear reactor builder Westinghouse, according to a House report.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CONOCOPHILLIPS 2.27% 59.51 Delayed Quote.-4.55%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.28% 65.02 Delayed Quote.16.53%
WESTINGHOUSE AIR BRAKE TECHNOLOGIES CORP 9.45% 77.82 Delayed Quote.10.78%
WTI 0.07% 58.27 Delayed Quote.23.70%
Latest news on WTI
03:56aEni and BP to Collaborate on Oman Onshore Gas Block
DJ
03:34aChina to triple paraxylene capacity by 2025, close import gap - industry asso..
RE
03:20aFinland's Neste expands Singapore refinery as it taps renewable growth
RE
03:18aOman signs gas exploration agreement with Italy's Eni and BP Oman
RE
03:13aFrench group Vinci keeps outlook as first-half profit rises
RE
02:13aSolvay beats second-quarter sales, profit estimates despite lower volumes
RE
01:32aOMV 2Q Profit Doubled as Production Rose
DJ
Chart WTI
