WTI
News Highlights: Top Energy News of the Day

08/01/2019 | 12:17am EDT
Large Fire Breaks Out at Exxon's Baytown Plant in Texas

A large explosion and fire broke out at an Exxon Mobil petrochemical and refinery complex near Houston, causing minor injuries to at least 37 workers. 

 
Oil Finishes Higher Amid Falling U.S. Inventories

Oil futures finished higher on Wednesday, with U.S. prices up a fifth consecutive session as government data showed that domestic crude inventories dropped for a seventh week in a row, the longest stretch of declines in a year and a half. 

 
U.S. Crude-Oil Inventories Fall More Than Expected

U.S. inventories of crude oil fell sharply last week, while stockpiles of gasoline and other fuels also declined, according to data released Wednesday by the Energy Information Administration. 

 
Analysts Expect 58 Billion Cubic-Foot Rise in U.S. Natural-Gas Inventories

U.S. government natural-gas data are expected to show inventories increased last week by 58 billion cubic feet -- significantly more than what is typical for this time of year. 

 
Natural-Gas Prices Rise as Investors Lock in Profits

Natural-gas prices shot higher Wednesday, as some investors locked in profits on bearish bets a day ahead of weekly inventory data. 

 
Australia Opens 64 Oil, Gas Exploration Blocks for Bids

The federal government has unlocked 64 areas for offshore petroleum and gas exploration under a new streamlined system aimed at accelerating drilling and making it simpler for energy investors to bid. 

 
Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities 

 
Iran, U.A.E. Discuss Maritime Security Amid Heightened Tensions in Gulf

United Arab Emirates officials arrived in Iran on Tuesday to discuss maritime security in the Persian Gulf, amid efforts to address threats to commercial ships passing through the important oil supply route that have heightened regional tensions. 

 
ConocoPhillips Misses Adjusted Profit Expectations

The oil producer posted a second-quarter profit of $1.6 billion, or $1.40 a share, compared with $1.6 billion, or $1.39 a share, a year earlier. However, adjusted profit of $1.01 a share for the quarter was 8 cents lower than analysts' predictions. 

 
BP 2Q Earnings Flat as Production Offsets Lower Oil Prices

UPDATE: BP's profit held steady in the second quarter with a rise in oil-and-gas production, and strong trading results that helped offset lower commodity prices.

