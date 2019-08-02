Petrobras Profit Jumps on Sale of Gas Pipeline Operator

Petróleo Brasileiro, or Petrobras, said profit jumped in the second quarter after the oil company sold assets including a gas distribution unit.

Trump Tweets Crush Oil Market as Prices Fall Nearly 8%

Oil prices sank almost 8%, their biggest drop since February 2015, after President Trump announced new tariffs on Chinese imports.

Shares in Top Shale Driller Fall After it Discloses Well Problems

Concho Resources Inc. disclosed disappointing output from wells drilled close together, an emerging problem in the shale drilling industry, and its shares fell 23% on Thursday.

Gas Pipeline Explosion in Kentucky Kills at Least One

A natural gas pipeline in Kentucky ruptured and exploded early Thursday, causing the death of at least one person and injuring five others, emergency authorities said.

Soft Energy Prices Drag Down Upstream Producers

Investors fled upstream energy companies after Whiting Petroleum Corp. and Concho Resources Inc. cut budgets and delivered earnings that fell short of expectations.

Oil Has a Shale Problem, Not an Oil Problem

The earnings erosion at Concho Resources underscores investors' concerns are with spending on shale, not spending in general.

Natural Gas Settles Lower as Inventories Rise -- Market Talk

Natural gas prices fell 1.39% to $2.2020/mmBtu after a larger-than-expected increase in EIA storage data.

Expected Surge in Oil Supply and Tariffs Add to Glut Concern

Growth in oil supply is expected to accelerate next year as production increases. The U.S. benchmark for crude fell the most in four years as President Trump threatened new tariffs.

Shell and European Rivals Hit by Lower Oil Prices

Royal Dutch Shell's results came in well below expectations, marking a poor quarter for energy majors and suggesting that their efforts to diversify their portfolios haven't fully cushioned them from swings in oil and gas prices.

PG&E Denies Neglect of High-Voltage Lines in Response to Journal Article

While PG&E acknowledged the findings of a Wall Street Journal article that said it knew for years that its aging power lines could fail and spark wildfires, it disputed the article's suggestion that it had neglected maintenance.