WTI
News Highlights: Top Energy News of the Day

08/02/2019 | 11:16am EDT
Oil Stages Partial Rebound

U.S. oil prices rose in a partial rebound from Thursday's plunge on President Trump's threats of more tariffs on China. 

 
Gas Glut Weighs on Oil Giants

Profit fell at Exxon Mobil and Whiting in the latest quarter, mirroring similar results earlier this week from European counterparts, including Royal Dutch Shell. Shares were trading slightly higher. 

 
Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities 

 
Petrobras Profit Jumps on Sale of Gas Pipeline Operator

Petróleo Brasileiro, or Petrobras, said profit jumped in the second quarter after the oil company sold assets including a gas distribution unit. 

 
Trump Tweets Crush Oil Market as Prices Fall Nearly 8%

Oil prices sank almost 8%, their biggest drop since February 2015, after President Trump announced new tariffs on Chinese imports. 

 
Shares in Top Shale Driller Fall After it Discloses Well Problems

Concho Resources Inc. disclosed disappointing output from wells drilled close together, an emerging problem in the shale drilling industry, and its shares fell 23% on Thursday. 

 
Gas Pipeline Explosion in Kentucky Kills at Least One

A natural gas pipeline in Kentucky ruptured and exploded early Thursday, causing the death of at least one person and injuring five others, emergency authorities said. 

 
Soft Energy Prices Drag Down Upstream Producers

Investors fled upstream energy companies after Whiting Petroleum Corp. and Concho Resources Inc. cut budgets and delivered earnings that fell short of expectations. 

 
Oil Has a Shale Problem, Not an Oil Problem

The earnings erosion at Concho Resources underscores investors' concerns are with spending on shale, not spending in general. 

 
Expected Surge in Oil Supply and Tariffs Add to Glut Concern

Growth in oil supply is expected to accelerate next year as production increases. The U.S. benchmark for crude fell the most in four years as President Trump threatened new tariffs, before partly recovering.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BEIJING ENTERPRISES HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.52% 38.65 End-of-day quote.-6.98%
CHINA GAS HOLDINGS LTD -0.61% 32.45 End-of-day quote.16.73%
CONCHO RESOURCES INC. -2.59% 74.005 Delayed Quote.-26.09%
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION -1.15% 71.649 Delayed Quote.9.05%
LONDON BRENT OIL 2.23% 62.34 Delayed Quote.17.80%
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL -3.19% 26.215 Delayed Quote.5.55%
WHITING PETROLEUM CORP -1.57% 10.67 Delayed Quote.-52.23%
WTI 1.93% 55.49 Delayed Quote.25.77%
