WTI
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 08/05 04:46:00 am
54.91 USD   -0.76%
04:41aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Drop as Trade Spat Intensifies
DJ
04:26aGlobal Stocks Drop as Trade Spat Intensifies
DJ
04:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
News Highlights: Top Energy News of the Day

08/05/2019 | 04:16am EDT
Gas Glut Weighs on Oil Giants

Profit fell at Exxon, mirroring results from European counterparts, including Shell. Chevron net income rose 26%, helped by a breakup fee from a scuttled deal to buy Anadarko, but the natural-gas prices it fetches have plunged. 

 
Oil Rebounds 3.1% After Plunging on Tariff Threat

Oil futures climbed Friday, marking a partial bounce back from a plunge that saw the U.S. benchmark suffer its biggest one-day fall in more than four years after President Trump moved to impose additional import tariffs on Chinese goods. 

 
U.S. Oil-Rig Count Down by 6 in Latest Week

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. was down by 6 this week to 770, Baker Hughes, reported. 

 
Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities 

 
Petrobras Profit Jumps on Sale of Gas Pipeline Operator

Petróleo Brasileiro, or Petrobras, said profit jumped in the second quarter after the oil company sold assets including a gas distribution unit. 

 
Shares in Top Shale Driller Fall After it Discloses Well Problems

Concho Resources Inc. disclosed disappointing output from wells drilled close together, an emerging problem in the shale drilling industry, and its shares fell 23% on Thursday. 

 
Gas Pipeline Explosion in Kentucky Kills at Least One

A natural gas pipeline in Kentucky ruptured and exploded early Thursday, causing the death of at least one person and injuring five others, emergency authorities said. 

 
Soft Energy Prices Drag Down Upstream Producers

Investors fled upstream energy companies after Whiting Petroleum Corp. and Concho Resources Inc. cut budgets and delivered earnings that fell short of expectations. 

 
Oil Has a Shale Problem, Not an Oil Problem

The earnings erosion at Concho Resources underscores investors' concerns are with spending on shale, not spending in general. 

 
Expected Surge in Oil Supply and Tariffs Add to Glut Concern

Growth in oil supply is expected to accelerate next year as production increases. The U.S. benchmark for crude fell the most in four years as President Trump threatened new tariffs, before partly recovering.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BAKER HUGHES -4.71% 24.08 Delayed Quote.12.00%
CHEVRON CORPORATION -0.01% 120.73 Delayed Quote.10.98%
CONCHO RESOURCES INC. -4.11% 72.85 Delayed Quote.-29.13%
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION -0.98% 71.75 Delayed Quote.5.22%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.57% 60.9 Delayed Quote.18.58%
WHITING PETROLEUM CORP 2.03% 11.06 Delayed Quote.-51.26%
WTI -0.98% 54.75 Delayed Quote.26.92%
