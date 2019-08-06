Log in
WTI
News Highlights: Top Energy News of the Day

08/06/2019 | 12:18am EDT
Oil Prices Decline on U.S.-China Trade Tensions

Oil futures resumed their drop Monday, tracking losses ripping through broader financial markets as concern for a prolonged trade war and its risk to global crude demand was rekindled. 

 
Citgo Beats Power Grab From Maduro Loyalists

Corporate directors tied to opposition leader Juan Guaidó have a better claim to Citgo because of his recognition by the Trump administration as Venezuela's legitimate head of state, according to a ruling issued Friday by Vice Chancellor Kathaleen McCormick of Delaware's Court of Chancery. 

 
Australia Looks to Siphon U.S. Oil Stockpile to Avoid Running Out of Gas

The U.S. is considering opening its emergency oil reserves to Australia, as concerns grow about shipping security and this Washington ally's ability to withstand a global oil-supply shock. 

 
Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities 

 
Gas Glut Weighs on Oil Giants

Profit fell at Exxon, mirroring results from European counterparts, including Shell. Chevron net income rose 26%, helped by a breakup fee from a scuttled deal to buy Anadarko, but the natural-gas prices it fetches have plunged. 

 
U.S. Oil-Rig Count Down by 6 in Latest Week

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. was down by 6 this week to 770, Baker Hughes, reported. 

 
Petrobras Profit Jumps on Sale of Gas Pipeline Operator

Petróleo Brasileiro, or Petrobras, said profit jumped in the second quarter after the oil company sold assets including a gas distribution unit. 

 
Shares in Top Shale Driller Fall After it Discloses Well Problems

Concho Resources Inc. disclosed disappointing output from wells drilled close together, an emerging problem in the shale drilling industry, and its shares fell 23% on Thursday. 

 
Gas Pipeline Explosion in Kentucky Kills at Least One

A natural gas pipeline in Kentucky ruptured and exploded early Thursday, causing the death of at least one person and injuring five others, emergency authorities said. 

 
Soft Energy Prices Drag Down Upstream Producers

Investors fled upstream energy companies after Whiting Petroleum Corp. and Concho Resources Inc. cut budgets and delivered earnings that fell short of expectations.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BAKER HUGHES -1.12% 23.81 Delayed Quote.12.00%
CHEVRON CORPORATION -1.65% 118.74 Delayed Quote.9.15%
CONCHO RESOURCES INC. -3.60% 70.23 Delayed Quote.-29.13%
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION -2.05% 70.28 Delayed Quote.3.07%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.57% 60.38 Delayed Quote.18.58%
MCCORMICK & COMPANY -2.79% 154.74 Delayed Quote.14.32%
WHITING PETROLEUM CORP -3.71% 10.65 Delayed Quote.-53.06%
WTI 2.18% 55.3 Delayed Quote.26.92%
12:18aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
08/06Oil prices rise, escalating U.S.-China trade war caps gains
RE
08/05U.S. Expands Sanctions Against Venezuela Into an Embargo
DJ
08/05U.S. Expands Sanctions Against Venezuela Into an Embargo
DJ
08/05EXCLUSIVE - PETROBRAS LPG UNIT SEEN : sources
RE
08/05NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
08/05NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
08/05Energy Down as Trade Fears Exacerbate Oil Slide -- Energy Roundup
DJ
08/05Mounting U.S.-China Trade Tensions Whipsaw Hog Prices
DJ
08/05NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
